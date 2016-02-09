25A MAGAZINE HOSTS ARTIST DIANA PINCK’S BIRTHDAY BASH AND ART GALLERY AT HENDRICK’S TAVERN IN ROSLYN

Roslyn, NY – Friends, members of the press and guest arrived for a very special birthday celebration for Artist Diana Pinck hosted by 25A Magazine at Hendrick’s Tavern in Roslyn, New York on February 2, 2016.

Diana Pinck grew up in New York and Lucerne, Switzerland. She studied art and film production at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and painting at The Art Students League of New York. As a fine arts painter she works primarily in oil and pastel. Ms. Pinck is known in the United States and Switzerland for her arresting portraits, her dazzling still-lifes and her brilliant landscapes. Her paintings can be seen in a number of important international collections and she has exhibited in numerous solo and group shows in the United States. A permanent rotating exhibit is on display at La Coquille Restaurant in Manhasset, New York.

Chase Backer, publisher of 25A Magazine, with Cognac.

Diana Pinck has been a part of 25A Magazine since its inception in 2012. She writes primarily about art and travel, but also contributes regularly as a photographer and in many other capacities. Diana is also a member of the prestigious Pastel Society of America.

During her birthday bash we sat down and talked about her passion for art.

Cognac: Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and we are here at Hendrick’s Tavern right here on 25A, and I am here with Artist Diana Pinck. It is her birthday party and she is having a fabulous time celebrating at this beautiful restaurant. It’s a fabulous venue. Diana tell my audience…you have been an artist for many, many years. Tell my audience about the art work we are seeing in the front room. How many paintings are we seeing in the front room?

Diana: There are actually about sixty paintings. I am moving out of the country.

So you are actually leaving?

Diana: I am going to Switzerland, to Europe for a few years right now. So I wanted to bring everything here for my friends to have the opportunity to buy something. I am selling very, very reasonably so that someone could buy one of on my paintings. I don’t want to bring them to Europe or carry it and put in storage. I would rather have someone enjoy it. You see a whole retrospective of all my styles from when I started in pastels and then I moved on to oils and then I changed back. Now I am working with gold, silver and copper. You can see the whole evolution.

Artist Diana Pinck and Cognac.

How many years have you been painting?

Diana: Well I started seriously when I was twelve.

Oh my God, your whole life.

Diana: My sister was good at everything. She was better at sports and stuff. One day everybody was drawing and I realized…..I looked at her drawing and I looked at my drawing and mine was so much better and I said, “Wow, I am really good at this.” So I just kept doing it. If I am good then I should keep doing it. I just kept getting better and better I think.

What motivated you to move to Europe? Why do the switch from working here at 25A Magazine to going all the way to Europe?

Diana: I feel like I want to give back. There is an opportunity to go. I am going to get a Masters Degree in Education. I will teach Art, French, German and English. I like teenagers. I like young people mostly, more than old people.

And you want to be a mentor.

Diana: I feel like it would be nice for me. Right now at this time of my life it is something good to do. I have been here for a while and I am going to come back. I still have all my friends in Europe and they are waiting for me.

Are you originally from Europe?

Diana: I grew up in Switzerland.

Oh I see, so you want to go back to that wonderful place where your love of art came from.

Diana: Yes, so I am looking forward to what I am going to paint over there.

Diana tell my audience if they want to find out more information about you where can we go?

Diana: You can go to my website at DianaPinck.com and you can see what I am doing. I do mostly photography and I write for 25A Magazine. I am their Travel Editor. I do a lot of different things but painting is my biggest passion.