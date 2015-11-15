Residents Gather for Grand Opening of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery in Greenvale, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY – North Shore residents gathered at the Grand Opening of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery in Greenvale, New York on November 12, 2015. The glamorous event was hosted by 25A Magazine and affluent guests enjoyed fabulous cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres catered by Elegant Affairs.

During the event I Interviewed District and Business Group Manager David Finkel.

Introduce Yourself darling.

David: My name is David Finkel. I am District Manager for Ferguson in the North East and we are opening our showroom in Greenvale, Long Island. We have nine thousand square feet of plumbing appliances and lighting. Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor here in the United States and relatively new to the New York area but we are here and we are looking forward to a success with Long Island.

Well it looks like it is going to be a spectacular event tonight and I understand that 25A Magazine is hosting the event. How did this all come about?

David Finkel Business Group Manager of Ferguson in Greenvale, NY and Cognac Wellerlane at the Grand Opening of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, November 12, 2015.

David: We have a great relationship with the folks at 25A. They are joining us for the event tonight. We have a great caterer coming. We are looking forward to a wonderful evening just to introduce ourselves to the community.

And you are a very upscale lighting, kitchen…everything….am I correct in saying that?

David: We certainly strive to be. I think that we fit the neighborhood very well. It is a very upscale neighborhood and we are very excited about it. I think folks will really appreciate the products that we offer and we really are looking forward to a lot of success here.

How many Fergusons are there in the Long Island area?

David: Currently we have two showrooms on Long Island. We also have wholesale locations. Ferguson is also in the wholesale and plumbing business but hopefully we will have more time for growth and more locations to come.

That’s fabulous. I am sure you have showrooms located all over the county. Am I right about that?

David: Yes. Ferguson is all over the country. We have showrooms in New York City, Westchester….they are all over New Jersey…for this area we do have many showrooms.

Well I am sure this is going to be a groundbreaking event tonight. Tell my audience where we can go to find out more information. What is the website.

David: Ferguson.com and we are at 9 Northern Blvd. in Greenvale, New York.

25A Magazine Publisher Chase Backer and Cognac Wellerlane at the Grand Opening of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, November 12, 2015.

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. The company’s expertise goes way beyond plumbing. Ferguson is a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. In the past sixty three years they have grown from a local distributor to an $11 billion dollar company with more than 1,400 locations and over 20,000 associates nationwide. Ferguson prides themselves on delivering world-class service and their clients and customers know that “Nobody expects more from us than we do” is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. It’s a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.

Elegant Affairs Caterer Andrea Correale and 25A Magazine Publisher Chase Backer at the Grand Opening of Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, November 12, 2015.

Ferguson is the largest distributor of commercial and residential plumbing supplies, and pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) in the United States. It’s more than a slogan about how Ferguson does business. Expecting a lot from themselves is how they make a positive impact to strengthen the communities where they are located throughout the country.. It’s a challenge they share with more than 20,000 associates who help Ferguson fulfill its mission by lending a hand where it’s needed. Supporting communities, families, the military and education is not that different from what they do every day – providing what it takes to keep a wide range of good things going, making everyone’s lives better.