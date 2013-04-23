A Night of A Thousand Gowns And Heart A Cause Host Charity Event At SONY Wonder Technology Lab

(Long Island, N.Y.) The Imperial Court of New York Celebrated The 27th Anniversary of A Night of A Thousand Gowns on Saturday April 6th at the Glamorous Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The Imperial Court of New York is a not-for-profit organization that has contributed and donated over a million dollars since its inception in 1986. The Court has gained recognition in the tri-state New York City region for the tireless work it has done on behalf of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community.

Each year supporters attend A Night of A Thousand Gowns adorned in over-the-top hairdo’s, fabulous jewels and glamorous regal attire. The Imperial Court of New York Organization has opened their hearts and donated their time and energy to raising funds for their beneficiaries.

Their members are people who have chosen to make a commitment, get involved and make a difference in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Their membership is broad and varied: lawyers, carpenters, therapists, ministers, stockbrokers, hairdressers, marketers, performers, accountants, teachers, florists, antique dealers, jewelers and more!

The mission of the Imperial Court of New York is to raise funds for organizations, including but not limited to those supporting the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender community; HIV/AIDS services organizations; social service organizations and youth enrichment programs.

The court seeks to provide a safe haven and social environment for individuals with the same interests as those of the membership and to create and promote positive community awareness of the ideals of the International Court System.

Their members are dedicated to the causes and charities that are chosen by their organization. The Imperial Court’s two-fold mission encompasses both social and philanthropic arenas. The Imperial Court is serious about their mission and role in the community.

The Imperial Court of New York was established in 1986 under the reign of Their Imperial Majesties Emperor I George The First and Empress I Sybil The First.

This year the new Monarchs crowned were Their Most Imperial Sovereign Majesties Emperor XXII Wen-Dee Bouvier Pinkhouse The Rock ‘n’ Roll Emperor of Peace, Love, Unity and Respect & Empress XXVII Gracie Steeles,The Stiletto Heeled Jersey Girl Empress.

Radio host Elvis Duran was honored with the Imperial Diamond Award. Special honors were awarded to GLAAD’s Wilson Cruz and GMHC’s Dr. Marjorie Hill. The 2013 Imperial Diamond Award was presented to last year’s Honorary Chairman. Mr. Duran is an award-winning host of the nationally syndicated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, broadcasted locally on Z100.

For over twenty years The Imperial Court of New York, Inc. has been a prominent presence in the tri-state area. The organization has donated over a million dollars and countless volunteer hours to organizations including:

AIDS Community Research Initiative of America (ACRIA) Ali Forney Center amfAR’s HIV/AIDS Treatment Directory Bailey House Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Bronx AIDS Services Callen-Lorde Community Health Center Children’s Hope Foundation NY Foundling Hospital Friends for Life/NJ Folsom Street East – GMSMA Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project

A-listers that attended included Recording Artist Taylor Dayne, Broadway Star Karen Mason, Realty TV Stars Alex McCord and Simon van Kempen, Cher Impersonator Chad Michaels, winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Christian Borle (SMASH), Actor Tony Sheldon, Actor Daniel Patrick Ellis, Singer Anthony Lee Medina, and Underground Nightclub Entertainer Amanda Lepore.

For more information please visit www.icny.org.

On Monday, April 8th, Heart A Cause hosted a charity event at the SONY Wonder Technology Lab located at 550 Madison Avenue in New York City from 5pm to 9pm. Attendees were welcomed into a futuristic world of hi-tech, sound and fashion to support Autism Awareness. Display tables featured items for purchase of art by children with autism. The event also featured artists who have been inspired by autism; trunk shows and various runway shows featuring emerging and established designers.

Guests also enjoyed a sensory-friendly short film about autistic children and a variety of videos about MyGOAL Autism and Autism Awareness at the SONY’s 73-seat theater. The theater also housed the children’s activity station featuring a face painter, puzzles, and arts and crafts. A silent auction offered goods and services ranging from a Celebrity Chef’s dinner to a day of beauty to artwork from local artists.

Supporters sampled gluten-free delicacies and juice bar offerings courtesy of Post Road Bistro and Drunken Sushi Catering while also quenching their thirsts with Cerebellum H20. A sweet ending to the night was ice cream and sorbet courtesy of Piece of the Puzzle, Inc.

Celebrity attendees included Imamu Mayfield, former IBF Cruiser Weight World Champion and current national spokesperson for World Champions Against Bullying (WCAB) and World Boxing Cares (WBC), Miss Teen California Emily Shah. Elevated Scott of X101Jamz and Sharie Manon of “Glam Fairy” on Style Network.

MyGOAL Autism is a 501 c(3) non-profit organization, which supports families facing Autism. Through education, marriage counseling, and advocacy MyGOAL Autism helps families as they navigate through the complex challenges associated with the journey of autism from diagnoses to recovery or a better quality of life. MyGOAL Autism is in their sixth year of service and continues to enliven their vision to restore lives and families affected by Autism through Education and Empowerment.

Visit www.mygoalautism.org or call (877) 886-9462 for more information.

Heart A Cause was established to raise awareness and support for many of the causes close to our hearts. By collaborating with dynamic organizations, Heart A Cause will host events to encourage interaction and resources for special needs groups and focus the efforts of the community towards their charity’s goals. The focus for 2013 is Autism Awareness.

For more information about a Heart A Cause please visit www.heartacause.com.