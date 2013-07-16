Annual Hospice Summer Gala and First Annual Voss Foundation Benefit At Georgica Restaurant

Annual Hospice Summer Gala an “An Enchanted Evening” and Sports Illustrated Model Ariel Meredith Host First Annual Voss Foundation Benefit At Georgica Restaurant

(Long Island, N.Y.) East Enders showed their support at East End Hospice on Saturday, June 29th. The organization held its Annual Hospice Summer Gala an “An Enchanted Evening” at the Potts family Sandacres Estate in Quogue. Guests enjoyed a sumptuous dinner, dancing, auctions and an exciting night of casino games Vegas style.

The Rev. Dr. Charles M. Cary spoke to me in our interview about how honored he was to receive the 14th Annual Dorothy P. Savage Good Samaritan Award. Radio Host Bonnie Grice once again took the role of Mistress of Ceremonies. I had the chance to interview both CEO and President Priscilla Ruffin and Honoree Rev. Dr. Charles M. Cary.

Summer Gala: "An Enchanted Evening". 7:00 pm. Cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions and gaming. (MC, Bonnie Grice). Festive attire. Honoring Rev. Dr. Charles M. Cary. Sandacres Estate in Quogue

During our interview, President Priscilla Ruffin discussed a new program that is being provided, Camp Good Grief, a new concept East End Hospice is providing. Exceptionally trained bereavement staff members coordinate and lead each day with care and are assisted by skilled volunteers.

The camp has grown to serve children of all ages, and is offered with no fees for its young participants. Youngsters sometimes come back a second and a third time and they are always welcome.

“This is not a sad place,” notes Hospice President Priscilla Ruffin. “Fun is mixed in with therapy, and the important thing is that these children learn they are not alone, and other children have gone through similar experiences. . . . At school and at home they are different from the other children. But here, they are the same,” Priscilla Ruffin adds.

“Intermixed within the careful planning of each day,” adds Bereavement Coordinator Sarah Zimmerman, “are times of group therapy, art therapy, surprises like magicians or making your own ice cream sundaes, and even playing ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ on harmonicas passed out all around.”

Medical practitioners, Doctors, parents and others in the healthcare field of the East End are urged to recommend Camp Good Grief to the families of youngsters who have experienced a loss. If you are interested in this program please do not hesitate to call Sarah Zimmerman at East End Hospice at 631 288-8400 or for more information please visit www.eeh.org.

Sports Illustrated Supermodel Ariel Meredith hosted The First Annual Voss Foundation Benefit cocktail party, sit-down dinner and after-party at Georgica Restaurant in East Hampton. Proceeds will go to the Voss Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing access to clean water in Sub-Saharan African communities and raising awareness of ongoing need in the region. The event was sponsored by SevJet, Uber, Voss, Vita Coco, Jack Wills, Onion Crunch, Starr African Rum, Heineken, Barry's Bootcamp and Salon Bar

Proceeds were contributed to the Voss Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing access to clean water in Sub-Saharan African communities and raising awareness for the necessary need in this region of the world.

Voss Foundation’s mission is to provide access to pure water to communities in Sub-Saharan Africa and raising awareness. The organization employs a unique approach that ensures local ownership and long-term sustainability through partnerships with trusted organizations on the ground. The Voss foundation uses appropriate technology and aligns environmental programs for consideration with the diverse water needs of the community. Founded by the directors of VOSS of Norway ASA as an independent 501(c)(3) public charity in 2008.

Voss Foundation continues to involve a combination of well-digging, rehabilitation, pumping, and piping in restoring clean water to schools, infirmaries, agriculture and irrigation. Voss Foundation incorporates both environmental consideration and the lasting success of the projects into villages’ requirements to create a comprehensive project that meets diverse water needs.

The organization has offices in New York and Oslo, Voss Foundation has altered the lives of over 100,000 individuals in Kenya, Mali, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, and Swaziland.

