Bailey House Annual Auction Gala at Pier 60 at Chelsea

(Long Island, NY) On March 27th Bailey House Organization celebrated their annual auction gala at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers. The gala honored the heroism of organizations and individuals that support and assist the Bailey House mission of providing housing and services for individuals living with HIV/AIDS and advocating on their behalf.

Honorees were Jason Sheftell, a respected real estate correspondent who changed hearts and minds through his moving articles about Bailey House in the publication “The Daily News” Mr. Sheftell’s award was accepted by his mother, Karen Sheftell, in memory of her late son; longtime Bailey House supporter Betsy Lawrence for her extraordinary commitment to the success of Bailey House’s new Behavioral Health Center; Carver Federal Savings Bank. Mr. Sheftell was also for helping Bailey House ensure the well-being of the East Harlem community through Bailey House’s nutrition assistance program. Also honored was State Senator Brad Hoylman, State Assembly Member Robert Rodriguez and VOCAL-NY for their tireless efforts to pass the 30% Rent Cap legislation for all those suffering and living with HIV/AIDS.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Bailey House Auction Gala Hosts Mickey Conlon, Tom Postilio, Imperial Court Fundraiser Ray DeForest and Honoree Wanda Hernandez at the Bailey House Gala and Auction 2014

The event was hosted by Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon, stars of HGTV’s Selling New York and leaders in New York real estate with CORE. The much anticipated Auction followed the Gala and is still considered one of the elite fundraising and charity events parties in Manhattan. Featured Auction items included a Robert Mapplethorpe photograph; a luxurious stay in a beach-side villa in Rio de Janeiro; tickets to the much-anticipated Cabaret, including a backstage meet-and-greet with actor Alan Cumming; an extraordinary vacation package to Switzerland courtesy of SWISS; a dream getaway to Villa Amor in Mexico, fashion and jewelry items, travel, art, home décor and entertainment products. Through generous sponsorships, celebrity support and phenomenal auction items, Bailey House has raised over fifteen million since its first event in 1988. Lead sponsors of this year’s event included Pfizer, Giorgio Armani, Bingham McCutchen, and Mount Sinai Hospital. All proceeds benefit Bailey House programs that help transform the lives of low-income New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS.

For more than thirty years, Bailey House has supported and contributed housing, case management and wraparound support services to people living with HIV/AIDS. As leaders in the field of supportive housing for individuals living with HIV/AIDS, Bailey House has been behind connecting clients to care a cornerstone of their services, resulting in an integration of health-related care with community support that empowers clients to make educated choices about their well-being and health.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Imperial Court Caroline Lovener, Empress Ann Tique, Socialite Joy Marks and Dr. Maryse Selit at Bailey House Gala and Auction 2014.

One of their programs include SHAP (Supportive Housing Apartment Program). SHAP was Bailey House’s first housing program and the nation’s first scatter-site housing program for men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS. Apartments are situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx. These apartments are available to families with children, single adults, couples, and individuals, including those who have co-occurring problems with addiction and/or serious and persistent mental illness.

SHAP residents are referred through New York City’s HIV/AIDS Service Administration (HASA). Residents must be capable of living independently, although they may receive home health services to maintain independence.

Bailey House’s SHAP program is recognized nationwide as a leader in its class. Bailey House attributes its success to their multi-pronged service approach, which include Supportive Case Management, Mental Health/Substance Abuse and Housing Maintenance.

For more information visit http://www.baileyhouse.org