News: Bay Shore Mom and Son Found Dead

(Long Island, N.Y.) A twenty-one-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were found dead Friday in their Bay Shore apartment. An autopsy was scheduled for over the holiday weekend to gather more information about their cause of deaths. They were found by police fifteen minutes past five that evening after the woman’s landlord came to check up on her.

The landlord and his wife live upstairs from the woman and her son in North Bay Shore’s South Cardinal Court. The woman was not seen for at least two days prior to the discovery of her body. Police and authorities on the case are not certain as to how long she had been missing or the exact time of death.

The woman was a worker in the dietitian department of Huntington Hospital and had been leasing the basement apartment for the past six months. Her body was discovered in the bedroom and her son was later found in another room. Investigators have not yet uncovered what motives may be behind her death, but have likely determined it to be a homicide.

Neighbors, who spoke to police and authorities on the case, have claimed that they saw a man living with the woman and her toddler. The young woman was believed to be unmarried and investigators have been trying to determine the identity of the person who lived in the apartment. One neighbor, who resides in the home directly behind the woman and toddler, claimed that she heard screaming during the police investigation a day after the deceased was discovered.

Though much information is still missing in the case, police and investigators have stated that the incident is probably not the result of a random act of violence. This is one of many holiday weekend tragedies to occur on Long Island. The remains of a woman and toddler were also discovered among the remains that investigators encountered after a search that was conducted December of last year at Gilgo Beach.

Police and authorities on the case have been asking anyone with information to contact them, and urge them to remember that all calls will remain anonymous. Reports stated that the woman and her son were identified over the weekend and that it’s possible for tips to come in since their names have been publicized.