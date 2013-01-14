Billie Mitchell’s 40th Birthday Bash at Jelsomino Night Club and Jason Christopher Peters Fashion Event

New Yorkers Celebrate Publicist Billie Mitchell’s Red Carpet 40th Birthday Bash at Jelsomino Night Club and Attend Jason Christopher Peters Fashion Event at the AVA Rooftop Lounge at the Dream Hotel

(Long Island, N.Y.) The New York social scene, members of the press and celebrities enjoyed celebrating Publicist Billie Mitchell’s Red Carpet 40th Birthday Bash at Jelsomino Night Club in the Dream Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Saturday, January 5th 2013.

The event celebrated the life and accomplishments of public relations maven and esteemed entrepreneur Billie Mitchell.

Ms. Mitchell has an extensive resume including the production of a Grammy’s afterparty event for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs at the Playboy Mansion. Ms. Mitchell has also been a publicist/event coordinator for Just Jenn Productions, producers of VH1’s “Mob Wives” and the coordination of NY Knicks star, Iman Shupert’s birthday event. Mitchell has also worked on projects including the Indashio/Lifetime TV and Investigation Discovery channels and as the casting director of numerous music videos, featuring Maino, Swizz Beats, Jadakiss, Red Café, Roscoe Dash and Juelz Santana.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Publicist Billie Mitchell, A-List Entertainment Founder Celebrity Brander Isreal Hagan Jr. and Fashion Designer Steohen Seo at Billie Mitchell’s 40th Birthday Bash at Jelsomino New York Night Club in the Dream Hotel.

Billie’s industry expertise has taken her to the world of publishing and fashion as a casting director/booking agent for Industry Magazine, Nolcha Fashion Week, Koren/Fung Wear and at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week representing Designers Indashio and Jlehsiek.

Ms. Mitchell has developed high profile relationships with celebrities, rappers, designers, and even pharmaceutical companies. Billie has produced publicity for some of the finest red carpet events, video shoots and magazine launches. Billie’s remarkable level of self-confidence and love for her children are what drives her to consistently overcome highly challenging struggles as she reaches goals way above and beyond the norm. For an abandoned single mother with nothing more than a dream, Billie Mitchell has planted her flag in the soil and set an inspiring example to the millions of women suffering from similar circumstances.

Ms. Mitchell’s network of contacts include the press, media, newspapers, journalists, bloggers, Industry tastemakers, fashion designers, celebrities, professional athletes and their agents, music producers, actors, singers, hip hop artists, directors, models, entrepreneurs, casting directors, publicists, sponsors and VIP concierge networks. Billie recently launched her second company called Billie Mitchell PR and Events where she produced her latest event for Iman Shumpert from the NY Knicks 22nd Birthday party at DL Rooftop in NYC in June of 2012.

The event was hosted by Frankie Buglione Sr., of The Style Network’s “Jerseylicious” and Angelina Privarnick, of MTV’s “Jersey Shore”.

Notable personalities that attended included Fashion Designer Jason Christopher Peters, Stylist Shelly Bromfield and Designer Stephen Seo who designed two seasons of the hit Television Show “Entourage.” DJ Stacy Stylz and DJ Jove provided the music and the entertainment.

For more information please visit www.billiemitchellpr.com.

Celebrity Designer Jason Christopher Peters from Tyra Banks Sylista show launched his controversial collection on January 11th at the AVA Rooftop Lounge in the Dream Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Celebrities including Wiz Khalifa, Mob Wives, Paris Hilton, The Housewives, Omarion and other A-listers have all worn the Jason Christopher Peters brand. The fashion event also celebrated the designer’s birthday.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer Jason Christopher Peters and Realty TV Star Sharie Manon

Jason Christopher Peters has been branded as the ‘future of fashion’ by Teen People, Genre, Bleu Magazine and a multitude of respected publications around the globe. As a former model-turned-designer Jason Christopher Peters is already a rising fashion icon. His newly established couture brand has finally arrived.

Jason’s designs include quality fabrics, embellished gems and expensive crystals. His unusual brand offers edginess, excitement and something special for each of his discerning customers. His unique couture pieces, signature one-of-a-kind eclectic eye patch designs, elegant dresses, accessories and futuristic backpack collections offers something for everyone!

Peters was afforded the incredible opportunity to meet the famous Fashion Icon Betsy Johnson who was instantly wowed by his collection.

“These are gorgeous!” Johnson exclaimed, showing the audience a white feather and crystal embedded gown. She kissed Peters and vowed to wear the dress to New York’s Fashion week after presenting the budding designer an internship.

After accomplishing an invaluable internship experience led by Johnson herself, Jason embarked on creating his own designs featured in covers, tearsheets and articles for magazines such as PEOPLE, Cosmopolitan, Star, Us Weekly, OK!, Teen People, Sister to Sister, Face On, Beautiful Girl, Style 101, and many more. His over-the-top brand has already revolutionized the fashion industry.

“Individuality, and uniqueness are formed by creativity, passion and looking deep into your heart to alter preconceived notions about fashion. By staying true to myself, fans, loved ones, and those around the globe, I will always continue to strive for excellence and produce one-of-a-kind edgy an mesmerizing collections that I hope will inspire, influence and captivate the world,” reveals Peters.

The event was sponsored by Clique Vodka. More information at www.cliquevodka.com.

Cupcakes provided by Owner and Artist Kimmee Masi from Confections of a Rock$tar. More information at www.coarock.com.

To learn more information about the Designer Jason Christopher Peters please visit www.jasonchristopherpeters.com