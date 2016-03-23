Brandish Launches Their New App on St. Patrick’s Day

On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th, members of the press, celebrities and hip New Yorkers attended The Brandish Launch Party. Guests celebrated the launch of their new Brandish App alongside the biggest names in media, tech and fashion. The party was hosted by Cache at the Hotel on Rivington’s Penthouse. It was a glamorous evening of cocktails and networking to celebrate the new App enjoying gorgeous city views from the rooftop.

At Brandish, the firm magnifies the soul of the brand providing a complete and immersive experience. They deliver the newest products and latest releases from your favorite brands and help you to explore the most relevant content all in a self selected, non-intrusive, brands safe environment. From advertising to behind-the-scenes, from the voice of the makers to the voice of consumers and experts, they have you covered!

Cognac with Danielle Staub.

Brandish is the ultimate platform, for brand exploration, discovery and entertainment, Brandish has passionate brand experts curating each category to deliver the most personalized and relevant content straight to your mobile device.Download the app today and start experiencing the Brandish difference!

During the evening I had the chance to interview Jeff Perla from Brandish.

Cognac: Welcome back darlings I am Cognac Wellerlane and we are here at the Rivington Hotel and I am here with Jeff Perla who invited me to this event.

Jeff: Of course, I would never not invite you to this event.

Yes… he invited me to this very special event and it’s all about a special launch for an app. Explain to my audience what this event is really all about.

Jeff: So what the app is….It is now available on iTunes. It’s called Brandish. We wanted to come up with an app that would allow users one destination spot to keep them updated on their favorite brands. We wanted to that one destination so let’s say for example you are really into Chanel, Jimmy Kimmel and American Idol. You click whatever brands–the things you are into–and then your feed it keeps you up to date with what is happening… like contestants from American Idol or Chanel has this fashion show tonight at 8:00.

Or they just launched a new product.

Jeff: Exactly, so it keeps you up to date on everything that is occurring and so we are available on iTunes. Go check it out.

Oh I can’t wait. Now tell my audience exactly what you do.

Jeff: There are two founders who we are not going to disclose their names at the moment. They brought me on in terms of the marketing and pr background in order to create events like this one and get the name out there. I have been working on different PR tactics, social media campaigns and generating content into the app so then right now on St Patrick’s Day we can successfully launch our app.

And where is your green?

Jeff: I know, I know…

You forgot to wear green.

Jeff: Ha..ha..ha…..I was thinking about it but hey I am not Irish. I am going to use that as an excuse.

Are you Italian?

Jeff: Can you Tell?

With a name like that…..you know very few people know this but St. Patrick was Italian. Did you know that?

Jeff: I did not know that.

Yes. St Patrick actually was a Roman Citizen. He was born in Great Britain. His family came from Rome and at that time Great Britain was a colony of the Roman Empire. He was actually a missionary and he went to Ireland to convert the Irish into Catholism. They were originally pagans and he converted them into Christianity and later he became a bishop.

Jeff: Wow, you learn something new everyday.

Yes darling. I would like you to tell my audience where we can go to find out more information. What is the website?

Jeff: We have a website that launched today so you can go to Brandish.com. We have commercials coming out. You can see commercials on TV and then if you go to the app store Brandish has a little bio right there and for special people like you that attended the event we have a gift bag stating everything about the app, where you can find us and all social media links including twitter, facebook, instagram–we are all over the place.

Andy Peeke, Danielle Staub, and Patrick Hazlewood.

A-listers that attended the event included Model Patrick Hazlewood, Actor/Comedian Andy Peeke, Model/DJ Kate Stolovska and TV Personality Realty TV Star from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Danielle Staub.