Cocktails That Care and Flick Night with a Special Screening of “Little Indiana Jones and the Secret of the Magic Scrolls” and “I’m Coming Out” at Gizzi’s Cafe

(Long Island, N.Y.) Canine lovers had a Barktastic Night for Two Causes at Libation Lounge on Ludlow Street in lower Manhattan on January 9th, 2012. Realty TV Stars, NY Socialites, drag queens, fashionistas and members of the press all gathered to support Maura Kelley’s soon to open Off-Broadway Play “Dog Park” on January 25th, 2012 and Bidawee.

The event was hosted by Tiffany Troiano and Bridget O’Brien, founders of Cocktails that Care non-for profit charity.

After attending many social events over the years in Manhattan, Bridget realized that so many individuals would benefit if guests could raise funds for a worthy cause while being entertained by the company of others. She decided to share her enthusiastic ideas with her colleague Tiffany and the two philanthropists created “Cocktails That Care.” Over the years Bridget and Tiffany’s tireless charity work has benefited many people in need. These two talented ladies and their board of directors have collaborated their talents to bring to you a unique charity that can make a difference. Cocktails That Care raises money for a chosen beneficiary during a hosted cocktail party that gathers an array of talents, professions, and backgrounds. Their mission is to bring true advocates of their cause together while being entertained with a variety of talent, good food and celebrating at an exciting venue.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Publicist Bridget O’Brien and Realty TV Stars Jane Pontarelli, Karen Biehl and Christine Scali from the Oxygen Network TV show “Jersey Couture” for Cocktails that Care Charity

The event was also filmed for reality show Jersey Couture as both Founders Bridget O’Brien and Tiffany Troiano were ensembled for the event wearing elegant cocktail frocks from Diane & Co. and styled by Realty TV Star Christine Scali. The fundraiser was emceed by Brian McMullan, host of $9.99.

Notable personalities that came to give their support included the cast of Dog Park, Realty Stars Karen Biehl and Grace Forster from “Doggie Moms”, American Idol’s Julie Zorrilla, Toddlers and Tiara’s Isabella Barrett, and Jersey Couture’s, Christine Scali and Anthony Scali, Leesa Rowland, Celebrity Realtor Jane Pontarelli, Socialite Eric Andrew, Hat Designer Katie Chamberlain, Scott Giannotti of Hydroswag, fashion blogger Janelle Korcheck, Anthony Rubio of Bandit Rubio Designs, Roberto Negrin of Hec-Lin Designs and recipient of one of the Grooming Industry’s highest achievements; the 2009 Cardinal Crystal American Groomer of the Year Award Ms. Olga Zabelinskaya.

For more information on how to contribute please visit www.cocktailsthatcare.com or to contact Bridget and Tiffany please email cocktailsthatcare@gmail.com.

On Friday January 13th Indy filmmakers attended several special screenings at Gizzi’s Cafe in the West Village.

Filmmaker and Producer Solomon Chertok hosted the evening along with Radio Host Evan Ginzburg of Legends Radio.

Two notable films that screened included fan film, “Little Indiana Jones and the Secret of the Magic Scrolls,” produced by Jordan Wachtell of Print Media NY (www.printmediany.com) and “I’m Coming Out” produced and directed by Gabe Klavun.

A web developer with a passion for the arts, Gabe Klavun is the producer of The Berkshire Music Project, a CD featuring regional artists which was covered by The Berkshire Eagle. The CD played on WSBS Radio (860 AM, 94.1 FM) and sold locally in well-known stores. He also produced a series called “The Improv!” for CTSB-TV. Gabe served as a consultant to Wachtell Studios on the “The Little Indiana Jones” YouTube film production. Mr. Klavun is an award-winning graduate of the New York Digital Film Academy. He is a self-taught 3-D animator and has produced “one-person a cappella” singles for YouTube. Mr. Klavin’s work is exhibited through 14th Colony Artists in Millerton, N.Y. He is a graduate of Grinnell College in Iowa and has accomplished graduate work in atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University. Gabe recently published his works in the American Meteorological Journal. Currently he is expanding his portfolio of original pop/rock songs which will be available in the near future from a website near you.

Please visit www.GabrielKlavun.com for details and samples of his work.

I also had the chance to chat with Actor and Singer Dean Curtis who stars in Gabriel Klavin’s film “I’m Coming Out.” Dean was born and raised in the valley of Allegheny Mountains of North Western Pennsylvania. A far cry from the towers and gritty pavement of Manhattan. Dean’s love of performing came from a family of singers and dancers performing around the piano.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Publicist Bridget O’Brien and Realty TV Stars Jane Pontarelli, Karen Biehl and Christine Scali from the Oxygen Network TV show “Jersey Couture” for Cocktails that Care Charity

Dean has performed in many musicals on stage including, “Evita,” “Damn Yankees,” “Company,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and the title role in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He also did a few radio and television jingles for the Erie Pa. market.

Recently he performed a lead role in a comedy short film, “Who’s Time is it Anyway” and appeared in a commercial for Nokia. Currently his new music video is doing fabulous on the YouTube website, having received over 4,600 views in a little over a month. From here it’s on to performing in a couple comedy short films for filmmaker Gabriel Klavun in various film festivals across the country.

For more information please visit www.deancurtis.net.

The story of “Little Indiana Jones and the Secret of the Magic Scrolls” is the latest kid’s flick from Wachtell Studios. Taking inspiration from George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s epic movie, this flick finds Indy and Marion, portrayed by adult actors, kidnapped by the brother of Belloq and forced to find magic scrolls that will resurrect the villain. In order to obtain the sacred treasure, Indy must explore a cursed cave. Anyone who enters the threshold becomes a child again.

As the father of a young Indiana Jones, Jordan H. Wachtell, the producer/co-writer of the film, creates his son’s fantasy into realty by starring and casting him as the beloved hero, Dr. Indiana Jones. Young Preston, a rather daring first grader has also headlined his dad’s previous fan film as well-last year’s Little Batman series.

The YouTube sensation “Little Batman” has received over a million hits since its created YouTube post four years ago.

This fan film is based on the 1966 Batman TV series where a very young Bruce Wayne takes on the famous, pint-sized villains of Gotham City. Directed, shot and edited by Joe Valenti of Valenti Vision Films and Produced by Jordan Wachtell. In Part 2, the Dynamic duo discover the secret hideout of the criminals and duke it out! Visit www.valentivisionfilms.com for more info.

Cognac Wellerlane Interviews Actor/Singer Dean Curits who recently starred in Filmmaker’s Gabriel Klavun’s film “I’m Coming Out” at Gizzi’s Cafe in the West Village

This fan film is based on the 1966 Batman TV series where a very young Bruce Wayne takes on the famous pint-sized villains of Gotham City. Directed, shot and edited by Joe Valenti of Valenti Vision Films and produced by Jordan Wachtell.

As with the previous movie, “Little Indiana Jones and the Secret of the Magic Scrolls” features many location sites around the New York City suburbs of Harrison and Ardsley. This very entertaining fan flick has fabulous costuming, snakes, an army truck that Indy is dragged behind and dozens of little kids portraying grown up parts. Unlike the Little Batman series, Little Indy never gets boring or tedious. The film benefits and entertains from a faster pace, a shorter story and the key factor is adult actors handling the serious script while the children are free to be loud and have fun.

Filmmaker Wachtell reveals “Many professionals from all over the world have donated their time to help us make this the greatest independent little kid adventure film ever.”