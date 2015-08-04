Contributors Dine and Dance Celebrating Southampton Hospital’s 57th Annual Summer Party “Fantasia”

LONG ISLAND, NY – On Saturday, August 1st, 2015, the Southampton Hospital Foundation’s Board of Directors held its 57th Annual Summer Party, themed Fantasia. The gala took place from 6:30pm to 11pm. Guests and supporters arrived wearing black and white. The party was chaired by Jean Remmel FitzSimmons, with the support of Honorary Chair Howard Lorber and Underwriting Chair Jean Shafiroff.

Contributors dined and danced under the air-conditioned tents at the corner of Wickapogue and Old Town Road in Southampton. The festive evening emceed by Chuck Scarborough will benefit Southampton Hospital’s Jenny and John Paulson Emergency Department, which is the sole provider of emergency care on the South Fork and throughout the East End and all of the Hamptons treating more than 25,000 people.

The tents were completely transformed by the imagination and creativity of Tony Urrutia. Attendees also enjoyed an elegant catered dinner by Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs and music by the Alex Donner Orchestra. In addition, guests on hand had access to an array of fabulous silent auction items, and a raffle featuring exciting exiting prizes.

I was happy to talk to Event Chair Jean Remmel FitzSimmons.

Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and I am here with the Event Chair Jean Remmel FitzSimmons. What a pleasure to talk to you. Tell my audience how long you have been associated with the Southampton Hospital?

Jean: This is my 30th year.

Now this is a huge honor for you to be the Chair for this particular event especially this year.

Jean: It’s fun for me to do it. I have done it before but I think this is my finale. So it’s fun to go out this way.

I can’t believe it’s your finale, there maybe will be ten more times you will do it. Tell my audience why the Southampton Hospital is so vital to the community.

Jean: It’s totally important if anything happen out here. It is our community hospital. You know a lot of people say they would go back to New York but they won’t if they have a heart attack or an accident. They need this hospital and it’s a good one. I mean that truly!

I believe you. I know it is and that is why I am here to bring awareness and make people know that this is a truly wonderful hospital and we need all the contributions and donations we can get.

Jean: Absolutely! Thank you for saying that.

Tell my audience where we can go to support, participate, contribute and donate what is the website?

Jean: www.southamptonhospital.org and you can always send a check anytime.

The Jean Remmel FitzSimmons Society was created to honor and recognize friends who include the Hospital in their estate plans. Jean Remmel FitzSimmons is a distinguished member of the Southampton Hospital family, an esteemed trustee whose name has come to be synonymous with the institution’s annual fund raising appeal and Summer Party.

Before dinner I spoke to Honorary Chair Howard Lorber.

It’s a pleasure to meet you and what a thrill for you to be the Honorary Chair for tonight’s event.

Howard: Thank you. It’s my honor to be here. We are very excited. It’s a very exciting time for the Southampton Hospital because of our merger with Stony Brook.

Yes, tell my audience about that.

Howard: Well, we are working on approvals. There are a lot of approvals when you are putting hospitals together but we are going to be an affiliate of Stony Brook and we are going to build a new hospital on the campus of Stony Brook which formerly was Southampton Hospital. It should be Southampton College so we are very excited about that.

Will there be something added because of the coalition?

Howard: Sure, Stony Brook is a teaching hospital. It opens lots opportunities for us. We are going to have a brand new modern hospital with everything that is needed for communities like Southampton and the East End. After all we really are the only hospital on the East End

I know and that is why It is so vital for us all to support this hospital. Don’t you agree?

Howard: One hundred percent. I mean the Southampton Hospital Emergency room is one of the best in the country but also we have full time residents that need to be taken care of on the East End and we are doing it now and I think we will be able to do an even better job with the new hospital.

Since its establishment in 1909, Southampton Hospital has remained faithful to the vision of its founders in providing the very best in medical care to the Eastern Long Island community. An affiliate of Stony Brook Medicine and a member of the East End Health Alliance, a group of three Long Island hospitals on the North and South Forks, the Hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services and is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. The Hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission, an agency that rates the quality of care provided by some 20,000 healthcare facilities across the United States.

For more information please visit http://www.southamptonhospital.org