NYCDA Celebrates Performance of “DESTINY RISING” at The Joyce Theater; Interview of Amazing Max Darwin

(Long Island, N.Y.) Generous guests and supporters gathered to enjoy their favorite NYCDA dancer with the collaboration of The New York City Dancers Alliance’s Choreographers and Alumni perform “DESTINY RISING” on January 16th at The Joyce Theater in New York City.

The New York Dance Alliance was incorporated in Manhattan in the early autumn of 1993 and was established by Executive Director Joe Lanteri to create a dance convention with a cutting edge point of view. Mr. Lanteri’s first step was to contact the person that would help him create this vision, NYCDA Managing Director, Leah Brandon. During the winter of 1994 NYCDA journeyed to four metropolitan cities with their original five distinguished faculty including Suzi Taylor, AC Ciulla, Lisa Danias, Alan Onickel and of course, Joe, himself.

The first regional season began in 1994 through 1995. The beginning season included ten regional cities and the very first National Season Finale!

The goal was to “re-invent” the dance convention and bring an innovative and unique perspective. NYCDA has stayed true to these goals and has remained in the forefront of the dance convention industry for over seventeen years.

The New York Dance Alliance is very excited about one of our newest ventures, the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation and its College Scholarship Program. This special promise to help the organization fulfill their ultimate goal of investing in the future of their NYCDA dancers and helping them take the “next step” in their lives.

The Foundation is dedicated to empowering the next generation of professional dancers by advocating education and offering scholarships for secondary and college training. Nothing of this magnitude exists and is now sending a strong message of education through investing in teenagers with thousands of dollars and supporting the arts, thus creating a winning combination!

In 2011 this young organization has already awarded nearly $3 million dollars in scholarships to talented teenagers in collaboration with their college partners. It would not have happened without NYCDA supporters.

Corporate sponsors include Capezio, Magazine Dance the World at your Feet, Steps on Broadway and Radio City Music Hall.

The goal of the NYCDA Foundation College Scholarship Program is to award multiple four year college scholarships primarily with total values of $10,000, $25,000 and $50,000. These scholarships will be awarded as tuition payments directly to the college of the dance student’s choice. The scholarship recipient must be intending on pursuing a performance based major (dance, musical theater) at a university.

As the Executive Director/Choreographer for New York City Theatrical Events, Joe Lanteri has produced, directed, and choreographed countless live industrial productions and special events. Clients have ranged from IBM and Schering-Plough to Rite-Aid and Tupperware. His choreography has been featured everywhere from soap operas to MTV, Off-Broadway to stages around the globe including the world renowned Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and the Edinburgh Theatre Festival. Mr. Lanteri has produced and choreographed entertainment extravaganzas for international events and heads of state from Washington, DC to Zambia, Africa. Joe has planned, directed and choreographed dozens of critically acclaimed conceptual song/dance revues, special events, and New Year’s Eve Spectaculars for many of the Atlantic City Casinos including: the Trump Taj Mahal, the Atlantic City Hilton, and the Tropicana. Mr. Lanteri’s dynamic approach and explosive choreography has established him as a driving force in the shaping of New York City dance style. He has been the topic of many editorial articles in various dance publications including the cover story of the nationally recognized Dance Teacher Now.

He continues to inspire, educate, inform and create fabulous dancers for the New York City Dance Alliance.

To learn more on how you can contribute and support please visit www.nycdance.com.

With all the special things to see and do in Manhattan why not take your inquisitive precocious children to an Off-Broadway production that you will enjoy as much as them!?

The Amazing Max and The Box of Interesting Things is a magic show with a mind of its own. Exploding with striking visual magic, laugh-out-loud hilarious comedy, amazing juggling acts, and continuing audience participation, this magic show is an out of control roller coaster ride designed to entertain and make the whole family laugh until it hurts.

The show can be seen at the Manhattan Movement & Arts Center located at 248 West 60th Street until July of 2012.

The Amazing Max known also as Max Darwin was born into a family of street performers specializing in mime, juggling, clowning and magic.

At five months of age Max was introduced into magic in shows with his parents all over the United States. The Amazing Max has now emerged as one of the most sought after magicians in Manhattan. During the past ten years Max has performed over 3,000 shows with a client roaster of A-list celebrities including William Baldwin, Uma Thurman, Diana Ross, Chazz Palminteri and Tommy HIlfiger. Max has been featured in many TV commercials promoting Axe Body Spray, Verizon, Bank of America and Coca-Cola.

Recently The Amazing Max performed a mini preview show at MMAC Theater (Manhattan Movement and Arts Center) during the pre-show reception of Freckleface the Musical.

Celebrity appearances included Julianne Moore, Tina Fey and Billy Crudup. One hundred percent of the box office proceeds went directly to Save the Children. The charity serves children and families in more than 120 nations assisting them to access education and healthcare.

For more information on attending a performance of The Amazing Max and The Box of Interesting Things please visit www.theamazingmaxlive.com.