Dog Park Off Broadway Production at Drilling Company Theater; Valentines Filmmakers Party at Gizzi’s

(Long Island, N.Y.) Do you adore canines? Do you enjoy a good comedy? Are you an advocate for green space? Then you will most likely enjoy the new Off-Broadway production “Dog Park!”

The synopsis of the play involves a community Dog Park on the Upper West Side that is being shut down due to an evil real estate tycoon’s commercialization project for building luxury high-rises. This colorful array of dog owners that span from an out-of-work opera singing Maltese owner to a gay Frenchie owning couple decide to protest to ensure their loveable pet dogs have a place to frolic and play but also are advocates for green space. This Off-Broadway production spoofs iconic figures and is filled with madcap physical comedy. It also demonstrates useful tactics that communities use to promote their cause such as petitions, “poop” protests, dog kidnappings and an all night stakeout along the vein of “Occupy Dog Park” as well.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Director and Playwright Maura Kelly, Sponsor Scott Giannotti and Internationally acclaimed Pet Couturier, Anthony Rubio about Maura Kelly’s new play Dog Park showing at the Drilling Company Theater at 236 West 78th Street in Manhattan.

The cast of actors includes:

Willy Alvarez, *Walter Cline, Kali Katzman, *Zander Meisner, Kim St. Clair, Cem Uyanik, & Adam Zuniga..as the dog lovers. *Ken Bolander, Channing Brauer, and *Adam Le Bow . as the evil commercial enterprise. (*denotes members of Actors Equity Association.)

The percentage of the funds for Wednesday’s February 1st, 2012 performance as well as the funds from the Fundraiser Gala on January 9th were donated to Bidawee. After the productions guests were treated to a wine reception where they were able to meet and greet the cast of this delightful play.

The play is beautifully and perfectly written by Maura Kelley. Maura has always been a fan of the canine species. She was raised with adorable pugs and at the moment makes her living by painting pet portraits.

She focused her energies into directing productions about 6 years ago after she started directing sketch comedies and shows that she had written. Some of these shows in addition to numerous sketch shows were: Scramble (a variety show), Law and Odor (a spoof), Almost Housebroken (a sketch show with a puppy).

As a director she has worked in summer stock, directed in and around NYC and has produced her own plays and musicals. Additionally she pursues playwriting and has recently penned a full-length entitled Echar Agua de Milagro del East River. Her career goal and mission is quite simply to direct projects that she is truly “passionate” about.

The play is currently showing at The Drilling Company Theater located at 236 West 78th Street in Manhattan.

For more information please visit www.dogparkshow.com and to learn more about Maura Kelley please visit www.maurakelley.net.

On February 9th I hosted the Valentines Filmmakers Party at Gizzi’s located at 16 West 8th Street in the West Village. The evening was a wide array of various filmmakers, comedians and singers gathering together to showcase their work.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Filmmaker David Van Keuren about his film “Legerdemain” and Actor Luke Guldan about the newly released Lionsgate film “The Watermen” directed by Matthew Lockhart at Gizzi’s in the West Village.

At the event I had a chance to chat with several filmmakers about their work including Filmmaker David Van Keuren about his film “Legerdemain,” Actor Luke Guldan about the newly released Lionsgate film “The Watermen,” Filmmaker William Newman’s “Dying Wishes” and Filmmaker Philip Snyder” “A Fairwell to Arm.”

David Van Keuren’s film “Legerdemain” involves two pickpockets who both come to find that they have more in common than they realize.

David is a recent graduate of Buffalo State College where he pursued studies in media production. Mr. Van Keuren has diverse experiences as a production assistant on multiple television series, a feature film and has recently completed a successful internship with BBC New York Productions. He has completed two documentaries and a short film. His interests include writing short stories, video production and photography.

At present he is involved with Get Serious Productions. Get Serious Productions is a production team created by student filmmakers from Buffalo State College. Their goal and mission is to continue to film documentaries, reality shows, music videos and short films. Film and television is their passion and each member brings something unique to the team.

For more information on filmmaker David Van Keuren please visit www.davidvankeuren.com.

Enthusiastic Actor Luke Guldan spoke about his recent flick “The Watermen” released by Lionsgate Films. The synopsis of the tale involves a crew of Watermen who abduct individuals in sailing vessels to grind their flesh and make bait. Six youngsters have their motor yacht sabotaged and they are stranded in the sea. The crew of a trawler rescues them and they drink spiked water and pass out. When they awaken they learn that they are trapped on an island and they have to fight against the sadistic men to survive. The film is written by Claudio Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and edited by John Walls.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Musician and Filmmaker William Newman about his hysterical dark comedy “Dying Wishes” and Robert and Philip Snyder about their film “A Farewell to Arm”.

Luke Guldan is an actor of many diverse interests with a strong work ethic and an uncontrollable determination to succeed. Luke graduated from the University of Florida and as a child excelled at athletic pursuits. He was inspired to pursue acting after his first lead role as “The Nutcracker” in his fourth grade production of the Christmas play of the same name.

Over the years Luke has been recognized for his accomplishments in health and fitness by obtaining The INBF “Mr. Fitness” in 2008 and 2009. Because of his Midwestern good looks and a resemblance to Actor James Dean, Mr. Guldan has been on the covers of and featured in magazines such as GQ, Men’s Health, Muscle & Fitness, Men’s Fitness and Cosmopolitan. Luke parlayed this success into television roles and was hired as Iron Man’s personal trainer from a Nicktoons TV commercial.

Coached by some acting greats in New York, Luke has had early success on stage in Tennessee Williams’ classic “Streetcar Named Desire” and David Storey’s critically acclaimed “The Changing Room.” Luke has appeared on television in “Gossip Girl,” “Royal Pains,” and “The Colbert Report.” Luke’s first feature film lead in “The Watermen” brought him to the 2011 Toronto Independent Film Festival for its premiere.

To learn more about this talented actor please visit www.lukeguldan.com.

In Filmmaker Will Newman’s film “Dying Wishes” the synopsis involves a son struggling to fulfill his father’s bizarre dying wishes of doing heroin and stealing alcoholic beverages from a liquor store in a world where everyone else thinks they’re entirely reasonable.

Mr. Newman is not only a filmmaker but is a sensitive musician and a romantic who writes songs about love and romance.

To learn more please visit www.willhnewman.com.

Filmmaker Philip Snyder’s flick “A Farewell to Arm” captures the audience with this Hemingwayesque tale centering on a father/son arm wrestling challenge.