Endless Summer: Guests Gather on East End for 56th Annual Southampton Hospital Summer Gala

(Long Island, NY) On Saturday, August 2, 2014 at 6:30 p.m. guests gathered to celebrate Endless Summer The 56th Annual Southampton Hospital Summer Gala. During the gala I was fortunate enough to interview Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Chaloner. In our interview conversation, I asked “Tell me what this theme is all about. “Endless Summer” theme is very pleasant, a little more relaxed than in the past,” revealed Bob Chaloner.

Accomplishments for the hospital have been growing at a steady pace ensuring patients the utmost safety. The waiting period in the emergency rooms are virtually non existent and the hospital has acquired new technical devices and the state of the art equipment, including ultrasound machines within the past year. There has been additional training and augmentation for the staff, as well. Recently the hospital has just achieved a 95% Press Ganey patient satisfaction score in the emergency room that ranks them above other hospitals on the East End.

Chuck Scarborough, Laura Lofaro Freeman, and Bob Chaolner

This years gala raised $1.5 million to provide critical support for the Jenny and John Paulson Emergency Department.

WNBC anchor Chuck Scarborough emceed The 56th Annual Southampton Hospital Summery Party with the help of Chair Laura Lofaro Freeman, Corporate Chair Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Fashion Chair Michael Kors.

A-lists guests included: Audrey and Martin Gruss, Dottie Herman, Southampton Village Mayor Mark Epley, New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr., New York State Senator Ken LaValle, Martin and Jean Shafiroff, Howard Lorber, Larry Wohl, Leesa Rowland and Jean Remmel FitzSimmons.

Supporters were greeted at the tents on Wickapogue and Old Town Road by nine artist-designed surfboards from the likes of Peter Max, Michael Dweck and Peter Tunney, which were provided by media partner Hamptons Magazine to support the cause and was also auctioned off on CharityBuzz.com.

Supporters enjoyed a fabulous evening of dinner and dancing to the music of the Alex Donner Orchestra and guests enjoyed a delicious buffet dinner catered by Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs under the gorgeous tents designed by Steven Stolman. The night’s silent auction included fine jewelry from Sintessi and LJ Cross.

The Mission of Southampton Hospital is to provide and ensure the highest quality of healthcare services for its entire community.

The Vision of Southampton Hospital is to meet the evolving healthcare needs of its Eastern Long Island community by providing access to a continuum of high quality clinical services. To achieve this, the Hospital continues to focus resources on improving clinical outcomes, patient safety, service excellence and promoting educational outreach and professional development of its staff.

For more information please visit http://www.southamptonhospital.org