Enjoi Lux Presented 2nd Annual Girls to Pearls Cocktail Soiree at Seasons 52 Restaurant in Roosevelt Field

LONG ISLAND, NY – Guys and Girls attended the 2nd Annual Girls to Pearls Cocktail Soiree at Seasons 52 Restaurant in Roosevelt Field on Saturday March 21, 2015.

Girls to Pearls Cocktail Soiree is dedicated to raise funds to benefit a community based non-profit, Women of Integrity Inc. (WOI Inc) 5th Annual Prom Dress Drive for young girls in the Nassau County community.

This event included an array of various Horsd’oeuvres, Desserts, Unlimited Red & White Wine networking, raffles and entertainment. Shantay Carter the Founder of Women of Integrity Inc. sat down with me and discussed the purpose behind the organization and Girls to Pearls Cocktail Soiree.

Shantay Carter Founder of Women of Integrity Inc. with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane at the 2nd Annual Girls to Pearls Cocktail Soiree at Seasons 52 Restaurant on Saturday March 21, 2015.

Tell my audience why you are the founder of this organization?

Shantay: I am the founder of Women of Integrity Inc. because I found that there was a need in Long Island to help our under serve population of young girls. A lot of things are catered to the boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. I felt that there was nothing on Long Island. I am also a registered nurse so it was kind of in my nature to want to help people and give back so I found that a lot of our girls are lost. They are struggling.

They are very confused.

Shantay: They are very confused. They don’t have that good support system at home. Luckily I was fortunate to have that and I always wanted to pass that on to someone else and be able to give back to my community and that is why I started Women of Integrity. We can be their resource for these young girls.

Board Members of Women of Integrty at the 2nd Annual Girls to Pearls Cocktail Soiree at Seasons 52 Restaurant on Saturday March 21, 2015.

We do etiquette workshops. We have done healthy living workshops, financial education and we work with Roosevelt High School after school mentoring programs where we go every Monday to Roosevelt High School and we work with the girls by bringing guest speakers. Just to be able to address topics that they want to talk about. It can range from everything and anything. We just did a guys panel, a male panel. We had two male speakers come in to speak to the girls. It was just meant to be able for them to ask questions like, “If I call a boy and he doesn’t call me back, why?” You know what I mean.

Yeah, they don’t understand.

Shantay: Yeah, so he was able to explain to them why. He stressed for them to stay in school.

They think it’s because they are ugly or fat or something.

Shantay: Right and he told them exactly that it is totally not the case. These guys are immature and they are young and they don’t really know what they want. So you have to know what you want as a young girl. You have to know your worth so they won’t treat you like that.

I love the name Women of Integrity.

Shantay: I wanted something that was going to stand out.

It sounds so powerful, Women of Integrity.

Shantay: That is what I wanted. I wanted women to know we all are Women of Integrity.

Shantay Carter also went on to discuss their Prom Dress Giveway Program.

Shantay: Our Prom Dress Giveway event will be next month on April 25th. We will be holding it at Kennedy Park in Hempstead. The kids just have to register online and that is for girls that are in need of a dress and who financially cannot afford it. I think prom is something that every girl deserves to go to. A lot of women have these dresses in the closet for years that they are not using, donate it for a good cause.

I want you to tell my audience where we can go to participate, where we can go to contribute and where we can go to support, what is the website?

Shantay: Our website is http://www.womenofintegrityinc.com

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Shantay Carter founder of About Women Of Integrity Inc. and Deborah Polidore Founder of Enjoi Lux at the 2nd Annual Girls to Pearls Soiree at Seasons 52 Restaurant in Roosevelt Field.

I also had the pleasure of interviewing Deborah Polidore from Enjoi Lux. Enjoi brings into existence luxurious events while highlighting emerging entrepreneurs and giving back to charity.

Alaina Reid, Shantay Carter and Deborah Polidore from Girls to Pearls at the 2nd Annual Girls to Pearls Cocktail Soiree at Seasons 52 Restaurant on Saturday March 21, 2015.

Introduce yourself to the camera.

Deborah: Hi, I am Deborah the co-founder of Enjoi Lux.

Tell my audience about the organization and why you established it.

Deborah – We established Girls to Pearls because we love young women in our community and we felt that they need to have role models, not role models on television but real women that look like them, real women that attend their schools, real women that play at their parks and to let them know that their dreams are possible.

Women Of Integrity Inc. is an organization of a diverse group of women from all different educational, racial, and socio-economic backgrounds whose aim is to support and empower women of all ages and ethnicity, while fostering the confidence necessary to accomplish their goals, dreams, and aspirations of the future. We extend our support through Volunteer service, Professional mentoring programs, and Community outreach events.