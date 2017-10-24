Equity First Foundation Announces “Open-Invitation” to Special Evening Supporting “Dancing for a Cure”

(Huntington, NY) On Wednesday October 25th 2017 Rhonda Klch, founder of Equity First Foundation invites local residents and executives to join her as she hosts an incredible evening with Social Life’s own Christine Montanti.

Equity First Foundation works with families facing economic challenges. During the season of breast cancer awareness, Rhonda and Christine have paired to support families that have fallen victim to cancer and assist in lending aide to their medical bills. This event is offered as a grant by the foundation.

The evening will include selected wine and cheese platters graciously provided by Elegant Affairs, food from PortoFino and entertainment from World Professional Ballroom Dancers Marina Palacios and DimitriySaykovskyy. Performances will include a “special guest” and local breast cancer survivor in honor of her recovery.

Special thanks to all sponsors and supporters.

For more information or to be placed on a special press list please call (631) 714-4822 or (516) 984-4889.