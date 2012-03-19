Exclusive Viewing Parting of Rocco Gaglioti Reality TV Show on Vidblogger Nation on Comcast

(Long Island, N.Y.) Reporters, press, bloggers, New Yorkers and A-listers were invited to an exclusive viewing party of Rocco Gaglioti’s Realty TV Show Vidblogger Nation at Caravan Stylist Studio on March 2nd, 2012 for Comcast.

Mr. Gaglioti established his online televised fashion magazine, FashionNewsLive.com. approximately ten years ago making him a pioneer in media on the internet.

It is not just his six-foot-three handsome physique and charm that has made him an Internet success but determination and hard work. Mr. Gaglioti started his show business career as a model in 1994.

A talent scout discovered Rocco and advised him to pursue a modeling career. Shortly thereafter Rocco sent his headshot out and he was quickly signed with Boss and Zoli Modeling Agency. The modeling career jetsetted him to photo shoots in Miami, Milan and Paris.

Rocco’s ambitions led him to celebrities and fashion working as a photographer for Maxim Magazine and Ocean Drive. Parlaying his career from high fashion model to photographer still wasn’t satisfying so he launched his own production company, RLG Productions, Inc., and set up shop at the back lot at Universal Studios.

His media empire continues to expand and his internet segments on FashionNewsLive.com provide a steady stream of compelling fashion entertainment to millions of fans worldwide. His show is ranked as one of the top ten celebrity sites around the world.

The next best thing landed Rocco working on the team of Vidblogger Nation on Comcast.

Vidblogger Nation is a social TV network that portrays innovative tastemakers sharing interesting tales of people, places and things in their hometown from a first-person perspective.

VidBlogger Nation is the first ever newly created Social TV Network that has been established on Comcast. VidBlogger Nation can be seen on demand in ten key Comcast markets including: Denver, Michigan, Atlanta, New England, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Portland (Oregon), Sacramento, San Francisco, and South Florida. Each market is anchored by local talent that maintain strong Facebook and Twitter followings, in addition to having personal blogs, vlogs and fan sites.

Media Director-Producer Marc Scarpa and founder of Simplynew Media Company founded VidBlogger Nation as an answer to cable television’s need to blend and collaborate new markets of storytelling and community.

Supporters that came included Super Model Carol Alt, TV Host and Realty TV Star from “Dancing with the Stars” Carson Kressley, Derek Warburton, Model Debbie Dickinson and Fashion Designer Richie Rich.

I also had chance to chat with Model and Raw Advocate Carol Alt. Carol, a former Cover Girl Model of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine and Spokesmodel for Cover Girl Cosmetics, recently launched Raw Essentials, a skin care and beauty products line after successfully writing two bestsellers, “Eating in the Raw” and “The Raw 50(menus).” Carol revealed in our interview her third book, “Easy Sexy Raw,” is about to launch in Spring 2012!

For more info please visit www.carolalt.com.

Always a delight to converse with is the charming Carson Kressley who is a very good friend of Rocco’s. During the event Carson brought me up to date with his latest endeavors.

We all know Carson from his first realty TV show “Queer Eye For the Straight Guy” which earned him a prime-time Emmy. Recently Carson hosted “Your Own Show: Oprah’s Search for the Next TV Star” on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. He is also a style contributor on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” ABC-7 Network “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly” where millions of fans, fashionistas and viewers enjoy and are entertained by his expertise in fashion and trends.

For more info please visit www.carsonkressley.com.

Actor Michael Chadwick and Model/Actress Debbie Dickson stopped by to chat and give their support. Debbie Dickinson talked about her latest film “The Co-Op” directed and co-written by Nazanin Homa.

The film depicts a passionate reborn and enlightened woman that builds intimate alliances with several residents in the same cooperative building. Her aura mentors them with faith and determination as they struggle with their consequences. For more info please visit imdb/The Co-Op (2011).

Specialty Cocktails were provided by Hypnotiq at the Caravan Stylist Studio in Midtown Manhattan.

Caravan Stylist Studios is a unique and ideal way to create buzz and brand your product within a fashion environment utilizing social media outlets.

Caravan Stylist Studio is located just steps away from the Fashion District. Throughout the year Caravan Stylist Studio hosts many fashion events by appointment to actors, actresses, musicians, bloggers, editors and creatives for hair, makeup and wardrobe services.

Please contact www.caravanstyliststudio.com for more information.

For more information on TV Host and Internet Personality and now Realty TV Star Rocco Gaglioti please visit www.roccogaglioti.com.

For more information on Vidbloggers Nation please visit www.vidbloggernation.com.