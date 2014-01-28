Fifth Macabre Faire Film Festival

Long Islanders attended the much anticipated “5th Macabre Faire Film Festival” at the Mill River Manor Best Western Hotel on January 17 through January 19, 2014.

(Long Island, NY) TwitchTwitch Productions presented Long Island’s only film festival catering to horror flicks in the sub-genre categories. The horror festival showcased independent films from around the world for the 5th Macabre Faire Film Festival and united filmmakers, directors, actors, producers and fans under one roof for three days of movie madness, live band performances and and fantastic awards presented to all that showcased their films at the festival.

The Macabre Faire Film Festival takes pride in being the first and only Film Festival on Long Island occurring several times a year connecting with Independent Filmmakers around the globe bringing a collection of over forty titles to every film festival. This 5th installation of the Film Festival was a celebration in honor of independent film-making regardless of the films budget. Spreading the word about the Macabre Faire Film Festival is one of the most effective ways of helping these filmmakers get their films noticed and distributed. The Macabre Festival has make it possible through their contributing efforts for more fans to view these films and have distribution companies to take notice of these unique films.

Many Film distribution companies attend the event which provides a platform for these artists to get National and International Distribution deals. Hours of independent films submitted by dozens of filmmakers were screened in four separate screening areas along with workshops/discussions/presentations hosted by the attending filmmakers and actors themselves. Film Festivals like the MFFF are making a difference and that difference is taking place in Long Island, NY. Films are rated PG, PG-13 and R (parental guidance is suggested).

Special Guests on the roster included Long Island filmmakers: Scott W. Perry creator of the “In Fear Of” series, Patrick Devaney creator of “Zombie Hunters” reveals his new film piece “Aemorraghe”, Margaret Villano with “Feed Me” and Ben Fiore with “The Interrogation”. In addition to these local filmmakers the festival was flooded with filmmakers from Texas, Los Angeles, Canada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and more from around the country for this celebration of independent filmmaking.

The event kicked off with the first Red Carpet night on Friday, Jan 17 at 7pm – 1am. Guests, filmmakers and Actors were dressed in formal wear and designer gowns as they walked down the red carpet while cameras flashed and anticipation builded for the evening’s presentation of the “Macabreite Award”. This was the humble beginning stages of what some may consider to be the Academy Awards for films dedicated to the “Macabre” whether through a Drama, Sci-Fi, Animation, Comedy, Documentary and yes… Horror, as the Best of the Best for 2013 got awarded. The Red Carpet Gala included an open bar and gourmet dishes for all who attended while “Melissa Otero” entertained the audience with her tunes. The midnight hour had everyone enjoying some tea sipping and “Tales of Poe” with Long Island actor Carl DiModugno as the storyteller. Saturday, Jan 18 the Macabre Faire Fil Mestival began at 12pm and ran straight through until 1am. Dozens of films were screened in four rooms along with workshops/discussions and more. Live performance by the “Slipppery Chickens” for some electric Rockabilly melodies hit the stage at 9:30pm then capped off with Dj music. For Sunday, Jan 19, the day began at 1pm with more films and workshops then NJ performers “A Halo Called Fred” geeked out on the stage at 7pm with their music. Immediately following at 8pm, the “MFFF Awards” where film laurels were awarded in over a dozen different categories to filmmakers. The ceremony was open to all attendees for their first hand witnessing of the winners for Jan 2014.

Here is the list of Winners for the 5th Macabre Faire Film Festival:

Best Sound: “Mosaic 33”

Best Screenplay: “Ceramic Tango”

Best Editing: “Fist of Jesus”

Best Soundtrack: “One More For the Road”

Best Cinematography: “The Wretched”

Best Special Effects: “Fist of Jesus”

Best Actress: Jennifer Campbell (“Bruised”)

Best Actor: Roger Floyd (“The Confession”)

Best Director: Drew Dammron (“Little Goat”)

Best Short Film: “Little Goat” (Dir. Drew Dammron)

Feature Films

Best Sound: “Art of Darkness”

Best Screenplay: “Nightmare Box”

Best Editing (tie): “Art of Darkness” and “An American Terror”

Best Soundtrack in a Feature: “Art of Darkness”

Best Cinematography: “Sea of Dust”

Best Special Effects: “Truth or Dare”

Best Actress: Joanne Stanton (“Nightmare Box”)

Best Actor: Ryan Kaiser (“Truth or Dare”)

Best Director: Haylar Garcia (“An American Terror”)

Best Feature Film: “Nightmare Box” (Dir. John Keeyes)

Other Categories

Audience Choice Best Short: “Baggage” (Dir. Jeremiah Kipp)

Audience Choice Best Feature: “Sea of Dust” (Dir. Scott Bunt)

Honorable Mention: “Aemorraghe” (Dir. Patrick Devaney)

Best Movie Poster Artwork: “Zombie Casserole” (Dir. Sanj Surati & John Iwasz)

For more information please visit www.MacabreFaireFilmFest.com

Cognac Wellerlane

