Flood Sisters 2nd Annual Holiday Fashion Show Benefit; Talent in Motion Magazine Celebrates 15 Years

(Long Island, N.Y.) Guests gathered at the Flood Sisters Second Annual Holiday Fashion Show Benefit on Tuesday December 6th, 2011 at the elegant Scandinavia House located on 58 Park Avenue in Manhattan, New York.

The evening featured a cocktail reception with delicious Hors d’ oeuvres provided by Smorgas Chef, fashion show and a silent auction. The first fifty guests that participated received amazing gift bags provided by Au Naturale, Jo Malone perfume.

Fashion Designers that donated and gave their support included: Elene Cassis, Celebrity Model/designer, Jason Christopher Peters, Michael Kors Spring 2011 Collection, Brooke Tassoul and Diane Adam’s Collection!

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Philantropist Cynthia Flood from www.floodsisters.org as well as Fashion Designer Elene Cassis, NY1 Fitness and Health Reporter Kafi Drexel and Celebrity Stand-up Comedian Lynne Koplitz at The Floods Sisters 2nd Annual Fashion Show Benefit.

The MTV network filmed the benefit exclusively for the TV production, “MADE”!!

Participators and supporters were entertained by Celebrity Comedian and Joan River’s best friend Lynn Koplitz who performed her comedy routine live! Health & Fitness Reporter for NY1 News Kafi Drexel made a special appearance as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Silent auction gifts were provided by Hotel Tempo in Miami for a One-night exclusive stay at Trump International Hotel, Jo Malone, NARS Cosmetics and Urban Zen Foundation.

The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation of America was established by three dedicated sisters Jennifer M. Flood, Cynthia M. Flood and Heather A. Flood.

The organization was founded on the hopes of educating individuals on alternative ways in finding a donor for kidney transplantation. The Flood Sister Kidney Foundation represents the future of kidney transplant and their focus is centered on the idea of “altruistic donor” or unrelated living donor. They have also created their foundation to help people in obtaining a living donor. It is their philosophy that no one should have to wait for a new life on a “death list” or suffer through dialysis if they don’t have to. Hospitals are becoming more open to altruistic living donation as these transplants have a higher success rate than cadavers.

The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation of America’s goal is the belief that if we all just give a little bit more of ourselves, the world could be happier and healthier. As a not-for-profit corporation it is their social and business responsibility to give back to the world. Their mission is to educate the public on kidney disease and inspire many to donate the greatest gift one could give and that is life.

Living donation for a kidney is crucial for shortening the waiting time for patients and avoiding repetitive dialysis. An organ transplant immeasurably improves the quality of life for the recipient and often for the donor or the donor’s family.

Certainly it is pure love that initiates and often sustains life. In the field of organ donation it is love that carries the day whether it’s for an individual recipient or simply for humanity. Organ donors are truly heroes. Every day they give of themselves to help others, gaining nothing of material value in return.

Their mission statement states, “We changed our father’s life for the better. Now, we want to help others fight Kidney Disease. The power of one can save so many lives-imagine what can be done with all of us.”

The first successful living donor transplant was performed between twenty-three year-old identical twins in 1954 by Doctor Joseph E. Murray at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Murray transplanted a healthy kidney from Ronald Herrick into his twin brother, Richard, who had chronic kidney failure. Richard Herrick went on to live an active normal life and died eight years later from causes unrelated to the transplant.

For more information on how you can donate, participate and contribute please visit www.floodsisters.org.

This month Talent Motion magazine celebrated their 15th anniversary at the trendy Bamboo 52 Restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

Talent in Motion Magazine is a quarterly publication featuring emerging talent in the arts, film, and music and entertainment industry.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Publisher and Editor in Chief Brooks and Cover Model Aija Terauda at the 15th Anniversary TALENT MAGAZINE HOLIDAY ISSUE RELEASE PARTY at Bamboo 52 Restaurant.

Talent has successfully entered its 15th year under the guidance of A. Brooks, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief who recognized the need to provide a platform to showcase emerging talent, increase exposure and assist in the marketing of the magazine. Herself a poet, “Brooks” was educated at Columbia University and felt the undeniable need to create a magazine to promote the arts.

At the celebration I had the pleasure of interviewing their Cover Model, Actress Aija Terauda.

Aija Terauda was born in Riga, Latvia. At the age of sixteen she launched a modeling career traveling the globe in pursuit of fame and fortune.

Her first modeling agency was working with “Natalie” in Riga, Latvia. Her beauty and photogenic qualities were noticed and she was later signed by modeling agency “People” in Helsinki, Finland. Eventually after many model assignments in Europe she was signed by “International Model Management” (IMM) in Milan. After Aija moved to New York City and completed a Bachelor of Arts degree at CCNYl. Aija was invited to study at SIPA in Columbia University and later received her SAG card after appearing in the much publicized film “Spiderman 3.”

Her first television appearance was “The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler” starring Anna Paquin. Aija Terauda studied acting, vocals, speech, and accent reduction at HB Studios and MTB Studio. Her latest acting accomplishment is in Martin Scorsese’s HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” Season One starring Steve Buscemi.

Life has not been so easy for this beautiful blonde. “I came to the United States because of my ex-boyfriend, Kaelis Skrastins, a Latvian ice hockey player in the NHL,” she further explains, “When we broke up, I moved to New York. Karlis went on to play for the Russian Hockey Team, Lokomotiv and sadly the entire team died in a tragic plane crash. He was only thirty-six and the love of my life since I was eighteen.”

Aija is currently working on several feature films in production including: “Architect of Chaos,” “Molton House” and The European Film “Red Death.”

Aija Terauda resides in New York City and is represented in Los Angeles by All American Rascals Agency.

Other emerging artists that made a special appearance at “Holiday Magazine Issue Release Party” for the 15th Anniversary for Talent In Motion Magazine were Actresses Natasha Romanova, Masha and DJ Alex Tech.

For more information please visit www.aijaterauda.com and for more information about Talent In Motion Magazine please visit www.timmag.com.