Fourth Edition Art Southampton At Renowned Grounds of Nova’s Ark Project; Held July 9th – 13th 2015

LONG ISLAND, NY – Art Southampton has cemented its status as the premier contemporary and modern art fair in the Hamptons, offering the highest quality works of art from the 20th and 21st centuries. The 2015 edition also incorporated design and the decorative arts. Art Southampton opened its doors on Thursday, July 9th with a two-tier elegant VIP Preview benefiting the Parrish Art Museum and Southampton Hospital, sponsored by Christie’s International Real Estate, GRAFF Diamonds, and Ruinart Champagne.

The VIP Platinum Preview provided prominent collectors, curators, art advisers, architects, designers and decorators the First View and opportunity to acquire the finest blue chip modern & contemporary works of art from the emerging, mid-career cutting edge, Post War and Pop eras, with a focus on design and functional art. The fair also highlighted some of the East End’s most prolific past and present artists.

LUXE Interiors + Design joined Art Southampton as the fair’s Design & Media Sponsor, ensuring the strongest participation from the design community with the creation of LUXECANVAS Design Ambassador Program, spearheaded by LUXE Editor In Chief, Pam Jaccarino. Christie’s International Real Estate hosted an on-site booth, presenting international luxury residential real state offerings throughout the duration of the fair.

The internationally acclaimed New York Academy of Art, of which Andy Warhol was among the original founders, returned for the fourth year with an exclusive relationship with Art Southampton. Renowned artist April Gornik was the guest of honor as she curated an exceptional exhibition of alumni works.

ArtSouthampton, the lyric writer for Elton John Bernie Taupin poses for a photo-op at ArtSouthampton

Award winning LaGuardia Design, designed the Art Southampton Sculpture Garden and main entrance of the pavilion. LaGuardia Design actively pursues an interest in how elements of the native landscape, existing topography and neighboring influences help define the character of each site.

Artist Jerome Lucani with Cognac Wellerlane at the Fourth Edition Art Southampton.

Art Southampton has become the favorite Hamptons destination for numerous museum and young-collectors groups, including Whitney Contemporaries, Museum of Modern Art Junior Associates, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Columbia Alumni Arts Patrons, Guggenheim Museum’s Young Collectors Council and members of the Museum of Art and Design, The Contemporaries, New Museum of Contemporary Art, National Academy of Design, Brooklyn Museum, Jewish Museum, Whitney Museum of AmericanArt, The Parrish Museum, Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt, East End Arts Council, Miami Art Museum, National Academy of Design, Peconic Land Trust, Pérez Art Museum Miami, Norton Museum of Art, Yale University of Art, Princeton University Art Museum, Islip Art Museum and ArtTable, among many others. During the course of the five-day fair, a record 21,000 collectors, art enthusiasts, curators and influential attendees visited the luminous 100,000 square-foot pavilion.

On Saturday One Art Nation conducted an art symposium that brought together art experts sharing their collecting strategies for emerging and experienced buyers. During the event I spoke to Julia Wehkamp, Managing Director of One Art Nation.

Hello darlings, we are here at ArtSouthampton and I am here with this lovely young lady who is going to be talking here at a symposium. Introduce yourself to the camera.

Julia: My name is Julia Wehkamp. I am with One Art Nation an online platform for educating art collectors and art enthusiasts.

Explain to my audience what actually is going to be happening this afternoon. What is this event really all about?

Julia: Sure, absolutely. So here at the art fair, as well as other art fairs, we do numerous talks and the talks are focused on practicalities of art collecting. So topics that will increase the confidence and the purchasing decisions of the art fair visitors for example. How to insure your art and how to ship your art. We just had DeLotte do a session on art market trends and the next one coming up in ten minutes will have a panel. It’s called the “Art of Collecting Art.” We will have an experienced art collector, an art adviser as well as the co-chairs of the Young Collectors Council for the Guggenheim Museum and then we will just share strategies for both emerging as well as experienced collectors.

If we want to find out more information about your company and to learn more about art, where can we go, what is the website?

Julia: Please go and check out www.oneartnation.com. It’s completely free. The membership is easy access and it will allow you to browse our data base of education for art collectors and art enthusiasts.

Some of the premiere artists and galleries that I interviewed included Blake Dorfman from the Mark Borghi Fine Art Gallery featuring Bernie Taupin’s art collection, Art Director Yann Bombard from K+Y Comtemporary Arr from Paris, France featuring Artist Cecile Plaisance, Artist Jerome Lucani, Artist Bemjamin Rollins Caldwell, Charlotte Filbert and Celia Kinchington from Cynthia Corbett Gallery in London, England.

Art Southampton is operated and produced by a partnership consisting of art and media industry veterans Nick Korniloff, Mike Tansey and Brian Tyler. The ownership team also produces Art Miami (26th edition), CONTEXT and Aqua, all taking place during Miami Art Week in December, Art Wynwood in February) CONTEXT NY in March, Art New York in May and Art Silicon Valley / San Francisco in October.

For more information please visit www.art-southampton.com