News: Gilgo Beach Search Update

(Long Island, N.Y.) Reports have stated that Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano held a news conference at seven this morning concerning the developments in the investigation of human remains found along the Jones Beach barrier island. Recent turns in the case have caused Suffolk County police to seek the help of the FBI. A forty-acre stretch of land between the Nassau County line and Jones Beach Tower, including a remote bird sanctuary, is still under search.

As of today’s information, sources have claimed that authorities working the case do not see a connection between the Atlantic City murders of four women and the remains discovered in Nassau and Suffolk County. Also, no connections have been made between the four women found in December and the recent findings in Nassau County. It’s still uncertain as to what links have been made between any of the findings.

The Atlantic City murders that took place in recent years left four women floating face down and shoeless in a drainage ditch. The women were found behind the Golden Key Motel in West Atlantic City. Reports have claimed that two of the victims were strangled, and two were submerged in water too long for examiners to determine a cause of death.

The ages of the Atlantic City victims varied; while one of the victims was as young as twenty, one was as old as forty-two. The other victims were thirty-five and twenty-three.

The murders of four women in Daytona Beach have also caused some researchers to attempt to draw links between the cases. The victims were also killed in recent years, and like the Atlantic City murders, no one was ever caught or charged with the crime. Investigators on the case believed the women, some of whom were working in the escort business, got into the vehicle of their killer willingly.

Reports concerning the recent Long Island findings have stated that he Medical Examiner will transport the bones to the New York City Medical Examiner for further analysis. The identification process may take longer than what was initially expected by followers of the case. Not surprisingly, police and authorities are likely withholding certain information they feel might compromise their investigation.

The FBI has incorporated planes into the Long Island search in order to take high-resolution images of the area. The planes are fixed wing and rotor wing aircrafts, and are joining the Nassau County Police Department Helicopter in assisting the investigation. Ground searchers have returned to specific areas that were pinpointed earlier in the week.

Suffolk County divers returned to Hemlock Cove today to help cover the 9,000 square feet of water that has been targeted in the search. A command center was held by authorities in a parking lot at Tobay Beach, which is also being used as a landing pad for the Nassau County Police Department Helicopter. Because of the ground and air traffic, Ocean Parkway is likely to be closed. This time, police and authorities are sectioning off the area between the Robert Moses Causeway and the Meadowbrook Parkway in addition to the southern parts of the Wantagh Parkway.