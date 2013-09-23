Got Kids Must Travel: The Adirondacks Region

(Long Island, N.Y.) With autumn swiftly blowing in, now’s the time that Long Island families begin to brainstorm fall and winter vacations. If you’re on the hunt for a fun family getaway, look no further than the great outdoors–The Adirondacks Region. Mother nature really puts on an a spectacular show in the Adirondacks and if you live on Long Island, you’re about a five-six hour scenic drive away from a front row seat.

Where to Stay: Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort is a most amazing place to reconnect as a family. I asked my kids last spring to pick any place they’d like to travel to for our summer family vacation. They bypassed Disney and Atlantis and begged to return to Golden Arrow. (I’m so glad they did–I have fallen in love with this place!) It’s situated directly on Mirror Lake and in the very heart of Lake Placid. It’s the first resort in the U.S. to receive the Audubon Society’s Platinum Eco Rating for Hotels and its pet-friendly. So every member of your family (even the furry ones) can kick back and unwind at a lakeside resort. I have to say, there’s something so warm and welcoming about staying there and my family visits have been nothing short of glorious. Be sure to book a room overlooking the lake–the dawn and dusks are breathtaking.

For fall, the Golden Arrow is offering a cooking demonstration add-on with the head chef at Generations (casual eatery that features a fresh, locally sourced menu) in addition to a general lodging package that includes the cooking demonstration and lodging.

For the winter, the resort offers some special holiday touches. The area becomes a winter wonderland. The Holiday Village Stroll 2013 is a family fun event, featuring holiday shopping, art and entertainment and more that runs December 6th-8th. The Golden Arrow offers a Holiday Stroll Package to help you get all holly and jolly and drive in the spirit of the holidays. Some room choices are already sold out for that festive weekend so you might want to act fast!

What to Do: Ready for an adventure? Eastern Mountain Sports’ outdoor school, in Lake Placid (2453 Main Street) is the BEST in town for guided outdoor outings and the experts are full of insider insight into all things Adirondack. They can help you and your family try new things (you don’t have to have experience!) and really make you feel confident about venturing out. They offer programs/instruction on things like rock climbing, kayaking, ice climbing/mountaineering, skiing, and much more. We took a guided hike with EMS and found the experience…thrilling. By all means, they can help you fulfill your family bucket list, Again, first-timers are welcome so we just might try some “backcountry skiing” instruction.

For peak experiences, there are number of other Olympic attractions, the full list can be found here. Must not miss: gondola ride and disc golf at Whiteface or a drive up the Veteran’s Memorial Highway to the top of Whiteface Mtn – the 5th highest peak in the Adirondacks. This road just might lead to the best seat in the house!