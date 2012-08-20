Got Kids Must Travel: The Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort

(Long Island, N.Y.) They say every dog has his day, but our furry friend got three! Our August Lake Placid getaway was unlike any vacation we’ve taken in the past. We went there to celebrate our 10-year wedding anniversary-and we didn’t go alone. With the kids, the grandparents, and the dog in tow, it was the most memorable multi-generational road trip ever taken. Ok, maybe it’s the first multi-generational road trip we’ve ever taken.but it won’t be the last and here’s why.

We headed to The Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort. Haven been to Lake Placid a few times (I truly love it there!) I always walked by the resort and was curious about it. The property right in the heart of the Olympic village– located on Main Street and Mirror Lake.

The accommodations: We stayed in the (absolutely perfect in every way) Lakeside Specialty Room. It was over sized, immaculate and upscale. The bathroom was a tad smallish for what I prefer, but the shower (an area I tend to over-scrutinize) was newly tiled and renovated. The room evoked a warm Adirondack charm; stone fireplace, very spacious, attractive decor and bedding. What I really loved about being on the ground floor: Open your patio door, gaze out to the lake and enjoy nature’s show. The lakeside view and prime location of room #115 is spectacular.

The hotel offers a large number of suites and specialty rooms depending on your needs. For example, The Skylight Suite, ideal for a small family retreat has a room for the kids, The Algonquin Suite is double-chambered with a private balcony overlooking the lake and a whirlpool tub for two. There are also kitchenette options and a condo that sleeps up to eight with an upstairs open-loft bedroom, a full-efficiency kitchen and a private entrance. Additionally, there are allergen free guest rooms (the first floor in the North wing) where the rooms have bamboo wood floors, Hepa-silent air filters, chlorine filters on the shower-heads and many other features to ensure allergy suffers an enjoyable time.

Environment friendly: The Golden arrow is known as Lake Plaid’s “green hotel.” They have implemented several creative, environmentally-friendly initiatives and are the only resort in the U.S. to have received a five leaf status in the Audubon Society’s rigorous eco-rating program. The resort also has a restaurant (that offers many locally grown foods), a private beach on the lake, indoor pool and health club, among other amenities.

The resort gives guests the opportunity to actively participate in their sustainability programs during stays. In each guest room is a recycling bag. Guests are asked to place all of their recyclable materials into these bags so they can separate them and make sure they are properly disposed of. There’s also VIP Parking for Green Vehicles–Premier Hybrid Parking is a permanent parking spot only for guests who travel here in a hybrid vehicle. The spot is prime parking right near the front door.

Pet friendly: My parents (and dog) stayed on the third floor (designated for pets) in a deluxe king room. I was worried that the pet-friendly rooms would not be very human friendly, but the room didn’t at all smell like, well…dog. It was fresh, clean and updated-and boy was my dog digging the accommodations. And I love this: For each pet that visits Golden Arrow, 10% is donated annually to the local Humane Society. This amounts to thousands of dollars each year which directly benefits the hundreds of animals that pass through the doors of the local shelter each year.

Kid Friendly: Honestly, the lake was the star of the show and the kids were drawn to it. If you want to explore the shoreline, Golden Arrow provides complimentary rowboats, canoes, kayaks and paddle boats. At the crack of dawn, my son headed for the lake for an early morning dip. All we had to do was roll out of bed and get comfy in an outdoor patio chair steps away from the private white sand beach. And what an amazing way to spend the morning. While the dog basked in the early sunlight and the kids frolicked in the lake we ordered room service and dined on a farm fresh breakfast outdoors steps in front of our room. It was heaven on earth. At night, we headed to the indoor pool for some last-second swimming before bed. There’s also a sauna, a steam bath, and two whirlpool tubs.

Too bad summer’s coming to an end already. If you can squeeze in a last summer hurrah, this is the place. For the fall, you might want to check out their Family Farm Tour Weekend (September 7-9 2012) an all-inclusive weekend, tour farms local to Lake Placid and the Adirondacks, and learn more about the benefits of the Farm to Fork Movement.

Adult-friendly: Having everything you need in one place makes it so easy to kick back and enjoy your family vacation. As soon s you walk off the property, you are right in the heart of town and everything is in walking distance-like activities, shopping, entertainment and food. The resort’s restaurant, “Generations”, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We ate there a few times and enjoyed the farm-to-table fare. Under the direction of Executive Chef David Hunt, the menus feature many foods that are grown and raised locally-and after chatting with him for a few moments, I could tell he pours his heart and soul into his dishes. His goal to keep it as local and fresh as possible, showcasing the many wonderful farms and products that are grown, raised and cultivated in New York’s Adirondack region.

Overall, I have to say, it was probably one of the most relaxing vacations I have ever taken, mostly because there was just nothing I had to worry about. Everyone was with me and everything I needed was right there at the resort. And a quick glace outside our window-it was a lakeside Shangri-La. If you can swing some alone time and want to reconnect as a couple, you can book a Gondola Cruise on Mirror Lake -very romantic!

If you plan to get a jump-start on next summer’s fun, this is a wonderful (and affordable) place to regroup and reconnect as a family. And if you’re starting to plan your holiday getaways, I assure you, the destination is magical come wintertime.

Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort

2559 Main Street

Lake Placid, NY 12946

(518) 523-3353

www.golden-arrow.com