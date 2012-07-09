Hampton Happenings: Moonlight Luau, Shecky’s Girl’s Day Out and Love Heals at Luna Farm

(Long Island, N.Y.) Hampton supporters gathered for a romantic evening under the stars to celebrate a traditional Hawaiian Moonlight Luau in Quogue for East End Hospice.

Their annual gala was held on June 30th, 2012 at the beautiful and palatial Sandacres private estate on Quantuck Bay in Quogue. Over 600 participators attended this Hawaiian inspired gala and charity event. Mr. Gordon Werner was honored with the prestigious Good Samaritan Award for his continued efforts. Mr. Werner gives generously of his time and talents to East End Hospice and to many other organizations in the Hamptons. The East End Hospice event has flourished into one of the much anticipated charity galas of the summer season.

East End Hospice is a New York State Certified Hospice providing an individualized plan of care for terminally ill patients and their families and loved ones through a coordinated interdisciplinary team of skilled professionals and volunteers.

East End Hospice’s mission is to create social, emotional and spiritual support. The organization enlists a home-care program with short term in-patient support when needed. Their care provides pain management, symptom control and 24-hour access to care.

The organization provides education, guidance and support for all caregivers for families and loved ones and for members of the East End community.

East End Hospice does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, national origin, handicap, sexual orientation, age or ability to pay in admission or access to treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

Priscilla Ruffin’s mission statement reveals “I am proud of my long relationship with the East End Hospice board, from the early years when we were in formation, to today when we are a mature organization. And I have always seen the board as a group acutely aware of its responsibility to the community – to uphold the very finest quality of care for the people we serve – the East End residents.

It is not easy to be a member of a volunteer board, with such substantial duties and responsibilities. Not the least of these is to be sure that we have adequate funds to carry out our mission. Recent years have been difficult times for health care as we all know, to resolve the ever-widening disparity between what insurance will pay for services rendered, and what those services actually cost. I note with tremendous pride that in eighteen years East End Hospice has finished every single year in the black – often by a slim margin, but with no year ending in deficit despite rising costs. This achievement reflects assiduous work by the board in fundraising projects and events, and in community campaigns and generous individual gifts.

The scope of the responsibilities of our board, however, is not only to ensure that the business is run efficiently and that our mission is carried out with the utmost care. That scope also includes looking at current trends in health care and what may be coming, and positioning us to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead. To this end, the ethics, finance, and fundraising committees invite participation from all parts of our East End community.

For the work of the board, in its generous and skilled help on behalf of the entire East End community, I express the gratefulness of all staff, volunteers, and friends of East End Hospice.”

Bonnie Grice served as Master of Ceremonies. The event began with opening remarks from Linda Filardi and Betsey Rowe – Benefit Chairpersons.

For more information please visit www.eeh.org.

Shoppers gathered from the tri-state area to shop all day at Shecky’s ‘Girls Day Out’ to benefit the Southampton Historical Museum on Saturday on July 7th, 2012.

Shecky’s Girls Day Out returned once again to glamorous Southampton, New York. Participators enjoyed unique designers, fabulous complimentary cocktails, beauty services, goodie bags and so much more.

Shecky’s believes that girlfriends are a source of strength. Shecky’s mission is to create social experiences that empower and reward women to discover and socialize with their girlfriends. Their Girls Night Out events has been serving this purpose for 10 years. Shecky’s has hosted up to 80 girlfriend-gathering events across the United States.

Shecky’s was founded in 1998 by Chris Hoffman, a Wall Street executive. Mr. Hoffman established the first Shecky’s Bar, Club & Lounge Guide as a fun hobby.

Today Shecky’s continues to expand with SheckysNightlife.com as your go-to New York City resource for off-the-minute and honest nightlife reviews and serves as interactive calendar of upcoming events.

Proceeds benefited the Southampton Historical Museum. The Southampton Colonial Society now known as the Southampton Historical Museum was established in 1898 and incorporated in 1910. In the beginning the Society collected and exhibited historical objects and documents relating to the history and development of Southampton, organized pageants, and gave lectures on antiques. By the 1990s the Rogers Mansion property had expanded to include 12 historic structures including a one-room schoolhouse, a colonial era barn, and a 19th century paint shore. The museum is open year-round with changing exhibits on historic topics, a research center, and extensive education programs for schoolchildren and adults.

To learn more please visit www.southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org and to learn more about Shecky’s shopping events please visit www.sheckys.com.

Despite severe thunder storms Hamptonites enjoyed Love Heals at Luna Farm 2012 which served as the culmination of Love Heals’ 20th anniversary celebration.

The much anticipated event was set on a private horse farm. Fashion Designer Charlotte Ronson, Hilary Rhoda, Andrew Saffir and Designer Daniel Benedict hosted the evening that featured authentic South Carolina barbeque, fresh summertime cocktails, a silent auction and dancing under the stars.

All proceeds benefited Love Heals, the Alison Gertz Foundation for AIDS Education.

A-listers that also attended included Rebecca Minkoff as well as Super Model Nicole Trunfio.

Love Heals, the Alison Gertz Foundation for AIDS Education empowers our youth in the fight against HIV. The organizations HIV-positive speakers are putting a face on the epidemic. Love Heals empowerment programs are training a new generation of community educators and activists. Love Heals also established and distributes educational materials, shares its expertise and advocates for young people’s right to HIV/AIDS education.

They do this in partnership with hundreds of schools and community groups throughout Manhattan and the surrounding areas. Their mission is reaching both young people and those individuals who impact their lives and placing a special emphasis on outreach to high-risk communities.

I had the chance to chat with Co-founder Dini von Mueffling who explained why the organization was established.

Alison Gertz was infected with HIV through a single sexual encounter when she was only sixteen. After discovering she was stricken with AIDS, Ali made her story public in an effort to help others. As a result she became an internationally recognized spokesperson for AIDS awareness and prevention.

Ali devoted her last years to providing teenagers with the information they needed to protect themselves from contracting HIV. She knew that if it had happened to her, it could happen to anyone.

After Ali passed away in 1992 her three best friends, Stefani Greenfield, Victoria Leacock Hoffman and Dini von Mueffling, continued her mission by cofounding Love Heals. Today the organization reaches more than 40,000 young people each year.