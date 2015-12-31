Dr. Samadi: Coffee May Increase Survival Rate

(Long Island, NY) A new study says people who drink coffee may live longer than those who don’t. The study found that coffee lowers the risks of dying early from heart disease and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. The study was published in the journal Circulation and bring additional evidence regarding the benefits of coffee.

According to the study’s lead author, Dr. Frank Hu, many people often think of drinking coffee as a bad thing that they need to limit their intake. Dr. Hu is a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health in Boston. However, Dr. Hu claims that many studies have linked moderate coffee intake to lower risks of developing various diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, liver cancer, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Hu’s study found that coffee drinkers were not only less likely to develop certain diseases, but those that drank coffee lived longer. The study last over thirty years and involved on more than 200,000 U.S. doctors, nurses and other health professionals who were given multiple surveys over the years. During that study, almost 32,000 study participants died. It involved people who were nonsmokers and drank three to five cups of coffee a day. The study found that those people were 15 percent less likely to die of any cause, compared to nondrinkers. Specifically, those that drank coffee had lower rates of death from heart disease, stroke, neurological conditions and suicide. As for what type of coffee, both regular coffee and decaf were associated with longer survival.

However, it is important that people know that this does not likely mean that coffee by itself helps people live longer. There are likely other factors that are associated with the connection.

