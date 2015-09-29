Dr. Samadi: Cryotherapy for Prostate Cancer

(Long Island, NY) Cryotherapy utilizes extreme cold temperatures of -40 degrees celsius to freeze and eliminate cancerous tissue within the prostate gland. Cryotherapy is performed by the insertion of a thin metal needle or probe inserted directly into the prostate gland. To facilitate this insertion a small incision is made between the anus and scrotum. Additional care is given to protect the urethra from the colder temperatures by administering a flow of warm saline through a catheter. The surgeon performing the procedure will also use visual data taken by ultrasound for use as a visual reference guide. By utilizing the ultrasound images the surgeon can easily identify the cancerous tissue thereby any potential damage to healthy prostate tissue. Many experts believe that Cryotherapy has the potential to effectively treat recurrent prostate cancer in cases where traditional methods such as Radiation Therapy have failed.

How it’s done

The surgeon will insert the needle directly into the prostate gland and infuse it with a freezing liquid suchas nitrogen or argon gas. Heat is then drawn from the prostate gland and as a result of the extracted heat a swell of ice crystals or “ice balls” to form. This then causes the cell membranes to rupture causing cellular damage and finally destroying the cancerous cells. Afterwards white blood cells will take care of any dead cells or tissue remaining in the prostate gland.

Advantages to Cryotherapy

Several studies on Cryotherapy as a treatment for prostate cancer highlight many of the advantages it has over surgery and radiation therapy. Some of those advantages seem to be prevalent amongst patients with early stage prostate cancer. Advantages for choosing Cryotherapy include:

Less invasive than many procedures

Short recovery time

Reduced blood loss

Favorable success rate

Side Effects

As with any type of treatment for prostate cancer there is always the potential for side effects. While the studies on Cryotherapy have shown its promise many experts feel that it effectiveness in eliminating prostate cancer stills requires further study. Some of these side effects include:

Urinary Incontinence

Erectile Dysfunction

Infection

Blood in urine

Swelling of the penis and scrotum

Obstruction of the urethra

Injury to the urethra or bladder

Although instances are rare there is also a chance that Cryotherapy can damage other tissue and organs near the prostate gland. Discuss all of your options with your doctor before deciding to proceed with Cryotherapy. Even if Cryotherapy fails in eliminating a patient’s prostate cancer it can still be followed by other standard treatments such as Radiation Therapy.

Dr. Samadi is a board-certified urologic oncologist trained in open and traditional and laparoscopic surgery, and an expert in robotic prostate surgery. He is chairman of urology, chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and professor of urology at Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine. He is a medical correspondent for the Fox News Channel’s Medical A-Team and the chief medical correspondent for am970 in New York City, where he is heard Sundays at 10 a.m.

