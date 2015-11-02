Dr. Samadi: Here’s How the Male “O” Works

(Long Island, NY) Have you ever wondered what goes on during an orgasm for your man? Is the “big O” entirely different for him, or is that all just a myth? Although physically similar in that both sexes experience warm, tingly, physical sensations throughout the body, according to science orgasms for men and women differ greatly.

Men are more likely to reach orgasm during sex. Compared to women, this increased rate of orgasm is due to the fact that a man’s orgasm is driven by stimulation, while the rate of orgasm for a woman is driven by social and environmental factors. Usually thought of as one, orgasm and ejaculation are actually two separate events. Typically both event happen together, but they don’t need to. A man may have an orgasm without ejaculation. Female ejaculation on the other hand is still being demystified by research.

Orgasmic sensation tends to be more localized for men. The pleasurable contractions involve the PC muscles (by the pubic bone), anal sphincter, rectum, perineum and genitals. Even though orgasms vary in type and strength from woman to woman – compared to men, women’s orgasm tends to be more of a full-body experience.

LENGTH

Men typically have much shorter orgasms than women. On average a woman’s orgasm lasts a whopping 14 seconds longer than a man’s.

RECOVERY TIME

Men have a much longer refractory period, or recovery phase, (one hour – one day) that is needed between orgasms. Women on the other hand tend to have a shorter refractory period, which leads us to our next topic.

Dr. Samadi is a board-certified urologic oncologist trained in open and traditional and laparoscopic surgery, and an expert in robotic prostate surgery. He is chairman of urology, chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and professor of urology at Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine. He is a medical correspondent for the Fox News Channel’s Medical A-Team and the chief medical correspondent for am970 in New York City, where he is heard Sundays at 10 a.m.

