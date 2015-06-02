Study: Men Who Exercise May Lower Cholesterol

LONG ISLAND, NY – A new study shows that men who exercise regularly may delay age-related high cholesterol. It seemed aerobic exercise in particular was the factor in delaying onset high cholesterol according to a new study. This would also lower the risk for heart disease.

EXERCISE VS. HIGH CHOLESTEROL

A new study published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, from researchers at the University of South Carolina, Columbia created a model based on the data of men between the ages of 20-90. They found that the total cholesterol levels which combine LDL, triglycerides and non-HDL cholesterol gradually increased until about the age of 45-55 and then declined. To take it even further, men with low levels of cardio exercise developed high cholesterol in their 30s, which is about 200 mg/dL. Those with a high level of fitness had high cholesterol only when they reached 45 years old.

Researchers concluded that a higher level of fitness is important to delay the increase in cholesterol associated with age. The findings continue to support previous studies showing the benefits of exercise.

Scientists analyzed almost 12,000 men between 20 and 90 years old. When they entered the study, each participant had no known high cholesterol levels, triglycerides, cardiovascular disease or cancer. Men were excluded from the analysis if they had a history of heart attack, stroke or cancer. Each had 2-25 follow-up examinations where lipid levels and cardiorespiratory fitness levels were determined.

“These findings should reinforce the importance of young to middle-age men incorporating regular aerobic exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Usman Baber, a cardiovascular researcher at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

HIGH CHOLESTEROL IN MEN

Levels of lipids other than HDL cholesterol increase from about age 20 to middle age and then decline, as a normal part of aging for men. The problem is high cholesterol puts men at a greater risk for heart attack, stroke and peripheral artery disease.

Genetics also play a role in the development of high cholesterol. But lifestyle choices such as unhealthy eating, lack of exercise, smoking, excessive alcohol intake are all proponents for high cholesterol.

A simple blood test performed by your doctor can detect your cholesterol. Both men and women should have their cholesterol levels checked every 5 years after they turn 20. Monitoring your levels and any changes is key to understanding your risk factor for developing high cholesterol.

