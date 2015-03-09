Junior League of Long Island Hosts Annual Winter Fundraiser in Founder’s Room at The Paramount

LONG ISLAND, NY – Guys and Dolls attended The Junior League of Long Island’s Annual Winter Fundraiser at the exclusive Founder’s Room in the Paramount in Huntington, New York on March 7, 2015 from 7p.m. to 10 p.m. This event was open to the public and encouraged supporters and new members to enjoy the experience.

Guests were dressed in the best roaring 20’s, flapper and gangster costumes. The event featured live music, an open bar, a silent auction, wine and spirits, a cigar bar, opportunity drawings with fabulous prizes, a photo booth and tasting menus from the exclusive Founder’s Room just perfect for a speakeasy night.

Georgia Tsaforis, Donna Fiore, Cognac Wellerlane and Sierra Mittleman at the Junior League of Long Island’s Annual Winter Fundraiser at the exclusive Founder’s Room in the Paramount in Huntington, New York on March 7, 2015 from 7p.m. to 10 p.m.

I had the pleasure of interviewing President Donna Fiore who explained what the event was all about and enlightened me on the Junior League’s goals for the following year.

Tell my audience what is the Junior League? What is it all about?

Donna: The Junior League of Long Island is an organization of women, all women from various walks of life and we work together to benefit women and children on Long Island but the difference with us is that we actually educate and train our members to be volunteers. It sets us aside from everybody else.

How long has this organization been around?

Donna: We are part of a greater organization called AJAI which was founded in 1901 in New York City but our actual organization started in 1951.

Tell my audience this is a very important fundraiser. Do you have goals that you would like to plan out for the rest of the year for the organization?

Donna: We have one annual fundraiser which is this each year. We use the funds from this event to then be able to do all the things we do for Long Island. Next year we are building another playground for a community on Long Island. We do that every other year. Every year we help women get back on their feet and into the workforce.

These are women that are found homeless or lost a spouse?

Donna: Some of them are teenage girls that were pregnant so they are trying to get back in the work force now. There are women that are from battered women shelters, people who have had hardships in their lives and they are trying to get back on their feet. We also do an event every year called “Kids in the Kitchen.”

“Kids in the Kitchen,” I love it!

Donna: Yea, we teach children on Long Island how to make the right choices, even doing simple things. We teach them how to do Zumba or how to plant their own herb garden, little things they can do to take control of their life and their health.

This event is pretty exciting it’s all about the 1920’s!

Donna: Yes we are really excited. Our committee was fabulous and amazing this year. They went all out. They secured the Founders Room and they decided since this was a speakeasy a 1920’s theme would be perfect.

Tell my audience why you decided to become involved in the Junior League? Why are you so devoted to this organization?

Donna: Well, I joined in 2007 because I wanted to in that point of my life. I started my career and felt I was able to give back to the community. I formed so many friendships that are really supportive of women. It’s a nice sense of community and then when you are there and helping a girl get some clothes to get back in the work force there is no better feeling than that.

Tell my audience where we can go to find out more information. What is the website?

Donna: Our website is http://www.jlli.org

The Junior League of Long Island strives to be the organization of choice for voluntarism and community partnerships to help improve the health and well-being of women and children on Long Island.