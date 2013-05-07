Kopi Kopi Coffee Lounge, Hats Off to Pet Hero Awards, & National Meningitis Association Gala

(Long Island, N.Y.) Members of the press and Manhattan’s social elite were invited to the Kopi Kopi Coffee Lounge Restaurant Opening on April 18th. Named after the ethnic Indonesian word for coffee, Kopi Kopi NYC is a Specialty Coffee Lounge and Restaurant with a unique blend of savory Indonesian, ambiance, and a carefully curated selection of artisanal coffees.

During our interview the Owner Elizabeth Lapadula revealed that Kopi Kopi is the very first Indonesian Coffee Lounge in the United States that brews and craft each cup with soul and dedication to their Indonesian origins. Cultures and coffee grow and intertwine among Indonesia’s eighteen thousand islands creating a delightful blend of aroma and flavor that Kopi Kopi wants their customers to experience. Kopi Kopi Coffee Lounge delivers the finest coffees: sourced from Indonesia and roasted in New York City. Kopi Kopi Coffee Lounge is among the first cafes in New Manhattan to utilize the award-winning Alpha Dominche Steampunk machine.

This machine is a revolutionary new way to brew. Kopi Kopi Coffee Lounge deems it their responsibility to use only fair trade beans and to treat every cup with respect and integrity ensuring to honor both the farmer who harvests it and the customer who drinks it. Quality is their priority. Each sip will give the customer the sensation that they have been transported to an exotic land. Everyone should give their palate a treat and indulge in every drop of this black gold they call Kopi Kopi.

Kopi Kopi NYC cafe, centrally located in the West Village, is a haven for coffee-enthusiasts. Very distinct from your generic coffee chain. Kopi Kopi opened their doors with the intention of offering a space for their neighborhood community to enjoy premium coffee and food in an eclectic and relaxed ambiance. From the moment patrons enter they will be wowed by the vast but cozy space highlighted with pressed tin, high ceilings, a majestic upside-down chandelier, exposed brick and accented with authentic Indonesian artwork.

The eclectic outdoor garden is their pièce de résistance. Kopi NYC is a place to enjoy your daily dose of caffeine. An ideal venue to eat and drink while engaging in exciting conversation, mingling with friends, going on a date, or doing your work. In line with their community-oriented vision, Kopi Kopi employs only the friendliest staff. Come visit and join the Kopi NYC family.

NYU students will receive a discount when they present their student ID.

Guests gathered to attend the Pet Philanthropy Circle for the Hats Off to Pet Hero Awards Kickoff Party at 230 Elm in Southampton, NY on Saturday, April 20th. The fundraiser was for rescue organizations on Long Island. Supporters enjoyed live music by Musician Singer/Songwriter Vinnie Chills, open bar cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a fabulous silent auction!

The charity gala also featured a contest that every ticket purchased counts as a vote for the Animal Welfare Organization of choice. The winner is based upon the largest number of ticket votes, establishing them eligible for the $5,000 Grand Prize!

The Pet Philanthropy Circle supports and raises revenue for qualified animal causes with the Pet Hero Awards. The organization depends on donations to enhance the quality of animal lives by promoting greater public awareness of their welfare and the causes that promise protection.

“It’s all about animals – yours, ours, and everyone else’s. When it comes to animal welfare, we must be joined with a collaborative spirit. The purpose of Pet Philanthropy Circle & PetFest is to encourage all organizations to work together. All life is precious. Our goal is to encourage others to consider themselves pet trustees rather than owners, fostering responsibility for our pets’ care beyond our own lifetimes. We owe it to the earth’s well-being to protect and provide for animals, especially those we have trained to depend on humans for emotional and physical support. We have a sacred trust to protect and help them” revealed Jewel Morris, Founder.

Supporters and contributors mingled with members of the Press at 2013 Give Kids A Shot! National Meningitis Association Gala at the National Athletic club on Monday April 22, 2013.

Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a delicious buffet while observing the excellent assortment of silent auction items from glamorous Judith Ripka jewels to fabulous fashions and even a commemorative bottle of Medea Vodka with an LED message from Richard Thomas.

NMA President Lynn Bozof and Committee Co-Chairs Sara Herbert Galloway, Gary Springer and Lenore Cooney greeted colleagues and introduced this year’s honorees: Dr. William Schaffner, Health Achievement Award Honoree for his advocacy of the role of vaccines in protecting individual and community health; Cindy Krejny, Moms on Meningitis Outstanding Service Award for her tireless efforts to educate the public about meningitis and her work with Ohio lawmakers to mandate vaccination for college students; Massachusetts State Senator Jack Hart who pushed the passage of a mandatory vaccination in his home state, with the Nancy Ford Springer Inspiration Award and NASCAR record breaking winner Kyle Busch & his wife Samantha, were awarded with the Community Leadership Award for their continuing efforts of their Kyle Busch Foundation in support of their various programs helping disabled and disadvantaged youngsters.

Broadcast Journalist Rita Cosby hosted and was the Masters of Ceremonies taking the place for longtime NMA host actor Richard Thomas, who was filming an episode of “LAW AND ORDER.” To everyone’s surprise Richard Thomas did show up because the film crew finished early as he revealed to me in our interview.

Honorary Committee included Michael Badalucco, Susan & Hon. James A. Baker III, Lynn Grossman & Bob Balaban, Steve Buscemi, Victor Calis, Commissioner Disabilities, Mayor's Office, City of New York, U.S, Senator Susan Collins, Judy & Rod Gilbert, Adam Graves, Amy Madigan & Ed Harris, Lainie Kazan, Felicity Huffman William H. Macy, Congressman Michael M. Michaud, James Naughton, Congresswoman Shelly Pingree, Heather Randall, Susan Sarandon, Joe Sirola, U.S. Senator Olympia J. Snowe, Liv Ullman and Logan West, Miss Teen USA 2012. Medical Committee includes Richard Besser, ABC News; Paul Offit M.D.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Nancy Snyderman, M.D.NBC News.; James C. Turner, M.D., Professor of Internal medicine, University of Virginia and Dr. Roger W. Yurt, Chief of Burn Surgery, NY Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Committee members include Norma Abbene, Jeri Acosta, Eileen Boyle, Lynn & Alan Bozof, Peggy & Mike Bressler, Prographics, Elizabeth Browning, Lori & Curt Buher, Lorraine C. Cancro, Elizabeth Cier, Terry M. & J. Price Corr, M.D. Rita Cosby, Christine DeLisle, Jamie DeRoy, Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Robert Farber, Laura & Jack Fitzpatrick, Jeri Brooks Greenwell, Laura & Ken Hartwig, Charlotte & Harvey Hodges David Hyrcyk, Lucia Hwong-Gordon, Susan James, Marcie L. Kammel Jam/Kammel, Nikki Klarberg, Josh Klein, Monarch Wealth & Business Management, Jeffrey Kramer, Donna & Michael Laforgia, Lucy Jane Lang, Marian Koltai-Levine & Dan Levine, Kedakai & James Lipton, Corcoran Real Estate & The Actors Studio,, Ida Liu, Citi Private Bank, Barbara & Earl Magdovitz. Leslie Maier, Kevin McGovern, Sherri Michelstein, Alembic Health Communications, Jennifer Mocbeichel, Jan & Michael Planit, Planit Management, Susan & Peter Purdy, Frank Recchia, News 12, April Sandmeyer, Cassandra Seidenfeld Lyster, Jean & Martin Shafiroff, Allison Strassberg, LaForce + Stevens, Carol & Gerald Tufano, Carolyn & Rick Waghorne and Mr. & Mrs. John Wukovits III.

For more information about NMA’s life-saving work please visit www.nmaus.org.