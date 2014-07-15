Little Shelter Animal Rescue Hosts Charity Gala at Dodds and Eder in Sag Harbor

(Long Island, NY) Animal lovers gathered for a very special champagne tasting at Dodds & Eder in Sag Harbor, New York to benefit Little Shelter Animal Rescue. Guests enjoyed tasting champagne donated by Laurent Perrier.

During our interview, Arlene Leoni, one of the volunteers involved with program management at Little Shelter, explained that there are currently several different programs available such as Little Shelter’s Humane Education Program, which are an important part of their overall mission designed to administer children the skills and knowledge necessary to properly care for animals.

Director of Little Shelter Animal Rescue, David Ceely with Cognac Wellerlane.

Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter nestled on six wooded acres in Huntington, Long Island. Included on the grounds is Sheltervale Pet Cemetery which has become the final resting place for many companion animals for more than eighty years.

Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane interviews Arlene Leoni and David Ceeley at a Champagne Tasting at Dodds and Eder in Sag Harbor to benefit Little Shelter Adoption Center.

Sales Manager Sabine Latapie from Laurent Perrier Champagne and Cognac Wellerlane poses for a photo-op at Little Shelter Animal Rescue Champagne Tasting with Laurent-Perrier at Dodds and Eder in Sag Harbor on July 12, 2014.

Little Shelter Animal Rescue is located at 33 Warner Rd, Huntington, NY 11743.

All Little Shelter pets receive the highest quality medical services and are spayed /neutered before adoption. Every individual who is interested in adopting is interviewed and thoroughly screened to ensure the best quality homes.

For more information please visit http://littleshelter.com