The Long Beach Historical Society Hosts First Spring Tea Party Event on Sunday April 27th

(Long Island, N.Y.) On Sunday April 27th, guests enjoyed tea and delicious teatime treats, homemade sandwiches, cakes, sweets, table prizes a raffle basket and so much more.

The Long Beach Historical Museum, a U.S. Dept. of the Interior National Register site, is owned and maintained by the Society as the locale for its headquarters and archive.

Purchased by the Society in 1997, the 1909 two-story Craftsman-style house is one of the original Estates of Long Beach summer residence villas. Its white stucco exterior, crowned with a red tile roof is located on a five lot wide plot.

Peggy Cullimore Chairman of the Tea Party poses for a photo-op with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane at The Long Beach Historical Society First Spring Tea Party Event

Distinguishing exterior features include the 2002 reconstructed star-shaped pediment peak of the front facade. The decorative brackets of the eaves simulate extended rafters, and the arched doorways that mark what was once the open west porch which now encloses the museum gift shop. The design of the roof on the eastern half indicates a Japanese influence that is also seen in other Estates of Long Beach houses. Before 1914, the eastern side of the wrap around porch was enclosed between the columns with sets of French doors. It now serves as an exhibit room.

Teatime treats, homemade sandwiches and cakes at the Long Beach Historical Society First Spring Tea Party Event, Sunday April 27th, 2014



The Long Beach Historical and Preservation Society was founded in 1980 with a mission to educate the public about Long Beach and to preserve and enhance the city’s architectural and historical heritage. The Society has been granted a permanent charter by the New York State Department of Education and U.S. Department of the Interior National Register status for its museum.

The Long Beach Historical Society Museum is located at: 226 West Penn Street, (between Laurelton and Magnolia Blvds.) Long Beach, NY 11561

For more information please visit http://www.longbeachhistoricalsociety.org