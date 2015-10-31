Long Islanders Attend First Annual Long Island Beauty Ball at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury

LONG ISLAND, NY – Beauty experts, professional cancer care experts, politicians and cancer survivors attended Mondays at Racine Long Island Beauty Ball on Monday October 26, 2015 at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

For over ten years, the staff of Racine has looked for a way to provide support and comfort to people receiving treatment for cancer. In 2003, they created the Mondays at Racine cancer care program, which provides complimentary services and supportive therapies every third Monday of the month.

At a time when few were addressing the mental and emotional impact of being diagnosed with cancer, Racine set out to attempt to offset its ravaging side effects and provide solace, integrity and support to it’s community members stricken with this disease. In that time, the program has grown to become a safe haven for patient’s emotional well being, as well as an important supportive resource center within our community. It has also helped hundreds of women deal with their affliction in a gentle and proactive way.



Cognac Wellerlane interviews at the First Annual Long Island Beauty Ball At the Crest Hollow Country Club

Co-Founder Rachel Demolfetto knew that the beauty industry was her chosen career. At the age of 26 in 1989, Rachel purchased an aesthetic salon in East Islip where she began establishing her spa career. In September 1994, she opened Racine Salon de Beaute & Spa in Islip, NY with her sister Cynthia Sansone. What began as a small operation has now grown to be a hugely successful community-driven full Spa & Salon and landmark in the town of Islip. Keeping benevolence and philanthropy close to their hearts, for the last ten years Rachel, Cynthia, and team Racine began a program to provide support and beauty services for people going through treatment for cancer. The Mondays at Racine Cancer Care Program has garnered many accolades, citations and awards. As well as the subject of an HBO Oscar nominated short documentary.

Monday At Racine Co-Founder Rachel DeMolfetto and Cognac

Mondays at Racine services include:

Massage; Organic massage creams unscented, hypoallergenic, and parabens free.

Lymphatic drainage; Improves circulation and decreases inflammation and swelling.

Therapeutic Neuromuscular; Helps to balance the nervous system and relieve tension in the muscles.

Aromatherapy; HelpS with pain relief and symptoms of hormone loss.

Reflexology; Trained specialists work the hands and feet; pain or illness strengthened.

Fortifying scalp treatment; Essential oil scalp massage; Customized Hair cut/shave;Hair cut and gentle blow out; Ammonia free hair color for sensitive scalp; Wig wash and/or blow; Customized wig cut; Waxing services; Antibacterial safe facial hair removal using organic wax for sensitive skin; Cosmetic Services; Facials; Nail services; Manicure; Pedicure; Polish; Meditation; Yoga; Reiki energy no touch therapy.

I had the chance to talk to Co-Founder Rachel Demolfetto.

Hello darlings, welcome back. I am here with Rachel from Mondays at Racine and she is going to talk about what this event is really all about.

Rachel: This event is commutations of a 3 1/2 year non for profit that began with the light of HBO, a short documentary that went to the Academy Awards based upon what we do at the Salon every Monday which is to take care of anybody in treatment men and women for any cancer. So this non-profit now is expanding hopefully to become a household word in terms of having other salons in ether zip codes doing the same program. We have the tutorial and the staff to support these salons. It is our duty in the industry to do such work.

Well you are doing a terrific job. You really help so many people that were stricken with Cancer. I had Breast Cancer and I would love to tell my story about what happened to me.

Rachel: Absolutely, everybody has their own story but the only thing we can do is the damage control on the medications which is necessary don’t get me wrong but coupled with wellness and feeling good the battle gets a little better.

Why did you get involved in this obviously for good purposes but what got the ball rolling?

Rachel: The woman on the swing on our logo is Cynthia my mother who had Cancer in the 1980’s when Aids was broken out. She was treated like a piranha of society. She had lost her hair. She had went to a salon. Her hair was falling out and nobody knew what to do. Years later….Racine has been opened 21 years….we decided that Monday is the usual day we are closed let’s get our staff together and do such a program.

That’s terrific. If we want to find out more information of what you are doing and all the benefits about how people can learn all about this where can we go on the Internet? Do you have a website?

Rachael: Definately, http://mondaysatracine.org

Mondays at Racine, Councilman Steve Flotteron and Cognac

Monday At Racine, County Clerk James Altadonna and Cognac

Mondays at Racine’s mission is to encourage a self-empowering, mind-body approach to treatment, in concert with traditional medicine, to ensure wellness and vitality. By attending to the whole person and not just the disease, Mondays at Racine offers people suffering with cancer the opportunity to face the challenge of healing…beautifully.