Man Up: Screening Guide for Men At Every Age

LONG ISLAND, NY – Men need to be on the lookout for some of the common diseases and health conditions they are at risk for, such as prostate cancer and heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men (and women) in the United States, while prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in men in the United States.

The key to preventing illness and disease is through routine preventive screening. It’s important for men, and people in general, to know and keep track of their health numbers. By familiarizing yourself with the recommended preventive screening guidelines, you can discuss with your doctor which tests to have, when, and how often. During annual checkups, your doctor should always check these four things: blood sugar, cholesterol, weight, and blood pressure.

For many years, men’s health has not received as much attention as women’s. But if men are dying more often and at younger ages than women, how does that make sense? Unfortunately, raising awareness for men’s health has been difficult because men are not as comfortable as women in addressing their health. Men are less likely to visit a doctor than women, and often only seek healthcare when their spouse pushes for it, or when their illness or disease has advanced.

Here are some of the most important screening tests men should have as recommended by the American Cancer Society, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, and the American Heart Association:

Recommended health screenings for men (chart requires desktop view)



Screening Test Ages 18-39 Ages 40-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65+

BLOOD PRESSURE*If you have diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems, or certain other conditions, you may need to have your blood pressure checked more often. • Normal blood pressure, lower than 120/80 – every 2 years.• Blood pressure between 120/80 and 139/89, get tested once a year. • Blood pressure 140/90 or higher, schedule an appointment with your physician or nurse. • Normal blood pressure, lower than 120/80 – every 2 years.• Blood pressure between 120/80 and 139/89, get tested once a year. • Blood pressure 140/90 or higher, schedule an appointment with your physician or nurse. • Normal blood pressure, lower than 120/80 – every 2 years.• Blood pressure between 120/80 and 139/89, get tested once a year. • Blood pressure 140/90 or higher, schedule an appointment with your physician or nurse. • Normal blood pressure, lower than 120/80 – every 2 years.• Blood pressure between 120/80 and 139/89, get tested once a year. • Blood pressure 140/90 or higher, schedule an appointment with your physician or nurse. CHOLESTEROL/ HEART DISEASE PREVENTION*If you have high cholesterol levels, diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems, or certain other conditions, you may need to be checked more often. • Ages 20-35 – get a cholesterol test if you are at in increased risk for heart disease.• Starting at age 34, get a cholesterol test regularly or as per your health care provider. Get a cholesterol test regularly or as per your health care provider. Get a cholesterol test regularly or as per your health care provider. Get a cholesterol test regularly or as per your health care provider. DIABETES *If you are overweight, ask your provider what age you should be screened at. Get screened if your blood pressure is higher than 135/80 or if you take high blood pressure medicine. • Get screened if your blood pressure is higher than 135/80 or if you take high blood pressure medicine.• If you are over 45, you should be screened every 3 years. Get screened if your blood pressure is higher than 135/80 or if you take high blood pressure medicine. Get screened if your blood pressure is higher than 135/80 or if you take high blood pressure medicine. PROSTATE CANCER *Risk is higher for African American men and those with a family history of prostate cancer. All men should get a baseline PSA test at age 40, followed by once a year.(The potential benefits of PSA testing do not outweigh the risks of not checking your PSA.) • Get a PSA test once a year.• If you have symptoms, get a digital rectal exam. • Get a PSA test once a year.• If you have symptoms, get a digital rectal exam. TESTICULAR CANCER U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends against performing testicular self-exams. Doing testicular self-exams has no benefit. Check with health care provider. No benefit to self-examine. Check with health care provider. No benefit to self-examine. Check with health care provider. No benefit to self-examine. Check with health care provider. COLORECTAL CANCER*May include: fecal occult blood test once a year, sigmoidoscopy every 5-10 years, or colonoscopy every 10 years. If you are under age 50, you should be screened only if you have a strong family history of colon cancer or polyps, or if you have had inflammatory bowel disease or polyps. Starting at age 50, get screened for colorectal cancer. Through age 75, get screened for colorectal cancer. LUNG CANCER Recommended for ages 55 – 80 who:• Have a 30 pack-year smoking history AND • Currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. Recommended for ages 55 – 80 who:• Have a 30 pack-year smoking history AND • Currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. OSTEOPEROSIS If you are between ages 50 – 70 and have risk factors for osteoporosis, you should discuss screening with your provider. (Risk factors can include long-term steroid use, low body weight, smoking, heavy alcohol use, or a family history of osteoporosis.) If you are between ages 50 – 70 and have risk factors for osteoporosis, you should discuss screening with your provider. (Risk factors can include long-term steroid use, low body weight, smoking, heavy alcohol use, or a family history of osteoporosis.) IMMUNIZATIONS • Annual flu vaccine.• Tetanus-diphtheria (Td) booster vaccination every 10 years. (Must get 1-time dose of Td/Tdap if never before done.) • Annual flu vaccine.• Tetanus-diphtheria (Td) booster vaccination every 10 years. • Annual flu vaccine.• Tetanus-diphtheria (Td) booster vaccination every 10 years. • If 60+, 1-time Shingles or herpes zoster. • Annual flu vaccine.• Tetanus-diphtheria (Td) booster vaccination every 10 years. DENTAL EXAM Annual dental exam and cleaning. Annual dental exam and cleaning. Annual dental exam and cleaning. Annual dental exam and cleaning. EYE EXAM Every 1 – 3 years. Every 1 – 3 years. Every 1 – 3 years. Every 1 – 3 years. PHYSICAL EXAM • Every 2 years.• Routine diagnostic tests are not recommended. • Your height, weight, and body mass index (BMI) should be checked at every exam. • Every 2 years.• Routine diagnostic tests are not recommended. • Your height, weight, and body mass index (BMI) should be checked at every exam. • Every year.• Routine diagnostic tests are not recommended. • Your height, weight, and body mass index (BMI) should be checked at every exam. • Every year.• Routine diagnostic tests are not recommended. • Your height, weight, and body mass index (BMI) should be checked at every exam. HIV & SYPHILIS Get tested if you are at an increased risk for HIV or syphilis. Get tested if you are at an increased risk for HIV or syphilis. Get tested if you are at an increased risk for HIV or syphilis. Get tested if you are at an increased risk for HIV or syphilis. ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM Get this 1-time screening if you are age 65-75 and have ever smoked.

