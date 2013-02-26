Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2013

(Long Island, N.Y.) Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week came to a close on Thursday night, February 14th, 2013. Over ninety fashion designers presented their Fall 2013 Collections at Lincoln Center from February 7th through the 14th.

Officials from IMG revealed in their closing statement, “Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week welcomed over 100,000 designers, journalists, photographers and guests from around the world. The Collections on the runway and the reaction of the audience are foretelling of a successful fall season ahead for the industry” says Jarrad Clark, Director of Global Production, IMG Fashion Events and Properties. “New York continues to be a city that sets trends and the collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week are certainly a barometer for what’s happening in the world.”

Participating designers traveled from Spain, Korea, Korea, France, UK, Brazil, Russia, Japan, Norway and many other countries.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week guests and attendees contribute over $800 million per year to the City of New York, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation and nearly 3000 registered press and buyers representing the worldwide fashion industry.

Designers Adeam, Trina Turk, ICB by Prabal Gurung, Hernan Lander, Kaufmanfranco, Steven Alan, Adaem, DL1961, David Hart, Ian Valerdi, Second/Layer, Raif Adelberg and Alon Livne made their Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week debut in the Lincoln Center tents and for the first time ever every single runway show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week was live streamed offering designers exposure to worldwide fashion consumers.

Below is a brief description of the exceptional shows that I attended at this season’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week:

Timo Weiland Fall/Winter 2013 Collection

“We didn’t want to have to make them match,” Weiland revealed during our interview. The Men’s Collection featured Jackets with hexagon quilting, wool coats embellished with neckwear patterns and a sweater decorated with an image of design partner Alan Eckstein’s pet dachshund named Coconut. Add the duo’s catchy windowpane trousers and the hat collaboration with Albertus Swanepoel and the raves of compliments were evident. Very saleable, very wearable youthful men’s line of apparel.

For more info please visit www.timoweiland.com.

Katya Leonovich Fall/Winter 2013

Award Winning Designer Katya Leonovich showcased her beautiful billowing Fall 2013 collection at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

Leonovich’s latest collection was inspired by the butterfly with various hues of blue prints, grey wools, and black leather, carrying a futuristic aesthetic. Complemented by corset belts and zipper details, the hard edged of the collection, only the fourth from Leonovich’s ready-to-wear offerings, was softened and feminized by additions of soft fur, as well as strategically placed pleats.

For more information please visit www.katyaleonovich.com.

Helen Yarmak Fall/Winter 2013

Nothing could be more glamour than a beautiful fur designed by Designer Helen Yarmak. Her spectacular fur collections surpass any fur designer’s expertise. This season Helen Yarmak’s Fall/Winter 2013 Collection was all about Russian Royalty with soft very lightweight furs that can even be worn in warm climates like Miami to much more dramatic temperatures such as the ski slopes in Aspen, Colorado or Geneva, Switzerland.

Style, elegance, detail, warmth and luxury are the focus when Helen designs her pieces. This year the knockout pieces that were on everyone’s lips was the silver metallic lamb coat and tails that she designed exclusively for her collection. Her metallic lambs are elegantly lightweight and Perfect for a Rock Star at the Grammy’s on the Red Carpet.

Helen Yarmak Jewels are stunning unique brilliant pieces that are the perfect accessory for any New York Gala to the Charity Events in the Hamptons.

For more information please visit www.helenyarmak.com.

Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2013

Zang Toi 2013 Fall/Winter Collection was an extravagant showcase of rich jewel tone hues and sophisticated designs complete with intricate exquisite detailing and exquisite embellishing. Many garments were designed with tapestry reminiscent of Russian Royalty and the Czars. The collection ranged from elegant long gowns, to chic pant suits, cocktail dresses and fabulous fur trimmed outerwear. Each piece was designed by Zang from the beautiful long sweeping coats to the sleek and leather look. Zang was inspired by his recent excursion to Russia this past summer with his brother as mentioned during our interview.

For more information please visit Zangtoi.com.

Falguni & Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2013

Falguni and Shane Peacock created an empire in fashion design by following their own set of rules. The secret of their success is the unique and unusual styling and attention to detail they give to each garment designed to create an essence of “Luxury”.

“We enjoy the challenge and the process that goes into creating each and every finished product. It’s the minute aspects and the small unexpected twists that flavor a garment that makes it unique. A dress must make, in an instant, a statement without the help of accessories,” revealed the designer husband and wife team.

This year Falguni explained the inspiration was all about “The wild child, power and strength and the wild inside every woman.” The collection carried 45 pieces on the runway with hues of emerald green, blue, deep teal, grays and black.

For more information please visit Falgunishanepeacock.com.

Joanna Mastroianni Fall/Winter 2013

This season the collection featured beading, sheer chiffon, animal print textures, metallic fabrics and fabulous feather embellishment. No doubt, you’ve seen all this before. Yet here they were again in beautiful, wearable ways that felt fresh and new. Elegance and, style are always present in Mastroianni’s collections. Fashionistas that love to wear her brand are women that are chic, sexy, and yet not intimidated by color.

Celebrities front row included: Iris Apfel, Rosemary Ponzo, Cindy Adams, Emma Snowdon-Jones, Ruth Finley, Debbie Dickinson, Chris Scarlett.

For more info please visit joannamastroianni.com.

Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2013

Designer Diane Von Furstenberg showed her Fall 2013 collection to an overcrowded house during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week held at Lincoln Center on February 10th, 2013 in Manhattan. Always famous for her “Signature Wrap Dress” the collection was inspired by the nostalgic 1970’s era complete with Disco Music.

Her Fall 2013 Collection showcased Autumn shades of coral, salmon, rust and apricot as well as nutmeg, cream and black. Hot pink and fuchsia also get paired with coral and burgundy. Animal prints, metallics, velvet and fur are also used though sparingly.

A-listers in the front row included Nicky Hilton, American Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Olivia Palermo, Hofit Golan, Coco Rocha, Katharine McPhee, Chelsea Handler, former French Vogue Editor Carine Roitfeld, Alyssa Campanella, Graydon Carter, Anna Scott Carter, Seth Meyers (Saturday Night Live), Charlie Rose, Diane Sawyer and Linda Fargo from Bergdorf Goodman.

For more info please visit www.dvf.com.