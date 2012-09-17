Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Spring 2013

(Long Island, N.Y.) This season designers were influenced by softy icy pastels, animal patterns and ethnic prints. There was also an emphasis on superior silhouettes, superb fabrics and many choices of modern hues distinguished designers from standing out from the masses. Top designers focused on finishing touches establishing their garments as timeless. Below are my favorite choices for Spring 2013

Falguni and Shane Peacock

Husband-and-wife design duo Falguni and Shane Peacock presented their Spring 2013 collection to an enthusiastic fashion crowd.

Their collections scream Grammy Red Carpet as go-to for fashion risk-takers and pretty young starlets like Demi Lovato, Jessie J, and Kat Graham. The couple is notorious for attention-demanding ensembles and experimenting from season to season with different textures, prints, and embellishments. Their collections are always dramatic and draw celebrities in the music and entertainment industry.

This year Paris Hilton and Adam Lambert were present.

The Spring 2013 Falguni & Shane Peacock collection opened with futuristic theme. Three models ensembled in clear, plastic armadillo-style space helmets strutted down the runway to a tech Sci-fi music.

The fashion show kicked off with a parade of interesting and exciting pieces including fishtail dresses with ombre beading crawling up the hem, printed bodysuits fit for an international pop star and layered Plexiglas that stood up from clavicles and hips like high fashion versions of those paper accordion table decorations that are prevalent at elementary school birthday gatherings.

The show was set to a blaring dubstep soundtrack with deep wobbly bass that hummed the floorboards. There were structured peplums and faux bib necklaces.

For more info please visit http://www.falgunishanepeacock.com

Zang Toi Spring 2013

Malaysian born Fashion Designer Zang Toi presented his Spring 2013 show with fabulous designs and hues on Sunday evening in the Stage at the Lincoln Center.

His Spring 2013 collection was inspired by the romantic French Riviera which he had recently visited.

The collection included romantic colors of icy silvery pastels, including pink, lilac and yellow. Every detail down to the shoes were emphasized with stones, beads and crystals.

The French socialites lunching on the Cote D’Azur inspired the collection as Zang worked his magic creating a soft sparkle on the waves.

The show opened with a male model strutting on the runway wearing men’s ivory silk Duponi trousers and sporting a velvet suspender. Afterwards a tall, graceful blonde female model dressed in a ivory silk gazar cloud mini dress with hand-beaded wild flowers adorning the collar stole the show.

A conspicuous sight at the fashion show was the return of 1960’s retro wide high-heeled women’s shoes and sandals embellished with crystal dyed to match the gowns.

Significant pieces included a cloud of ivory tulle shrug encrusted with hand-beaded blossom with a black silk gazar front-slit strapless gown lined with sprinkled of ivory sequins and beads and pink gown with flowing train perfect for bridal attire.

The collection was formal, chic and very ladylike!

The 20-minute presentation was rewarded with a standing ovation as Zang Toi walked the runway at the end.

Betsey Johnson Spring 2013

Betsey invited everyone to her fabulous 70th Birthday bash with a Fashion Show to celebrate her work as an incredible designer over many decades!

Recording Artist and Friend Cyndi Lauper opened the show and entertained guests as Betsey and her models got ready for the night ahead.

Ninety outfits were shown in the collection including tons of bright colors, animal prints, and every pattern in between.

Her Spring 2013 collection included models with heavy rockstar glam makeup and 80’s inspired crimped hair strutting down the runway in the designer’s signature frothy princess dresses in all sorts of bright fun hues. Betsey showed less poufy looks, including printed minidresses, funky coats, studded miniskirts, houndstooth suits, leopard bodysuits, and some sexy lingerie. Betsey also included Minnie Mouse sleepwear and retro-sweet swimsuits complete with retro straw handbags and sunglasses. Bright hues, bold prints, over-the-top silhouettes, funky accessories are always an important factor in her collections and this season was no different. The show closed with a birthday cake saying “70 Years” and of course Betsey doing her usual cartwheel and split.

Celebrities that attended included Singer Neon Hitch, Steve Madden, Jill Zarin and Wendy Williams!

Sherri Hill Spring 2013

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan walked the runway at the Sherri Hill Spring 2013 collection at the Trump Plaza during New York Fashion Week.

The famous sisters did the catwalk at the Sherri Hill show on Friday. Kendall modeled playful brocade looks. The sixteen-year-old face of the brand had her hair swept up in a tight bun. Kendall’s 15-year-old sister Kylie definitely took on the younger role in short, flirty party frocks with her hair in loose waves.

Sherri Hill debuted her 2013 evening wear collection at New York Fashion Week, at the Trump Plaza with Donald Trump sitting first row center. Sherri is famous for her leading prom dresses and her gowns are always trendy, femine, glamorous and current. Dramatic silhouettes, bejeweled bodices, and plenty of ruffles were seen on the runway. Beauty Pageant winners were present to enjoy the collection as pastels were the color palette of choice.

Pale pinks, champagne, yellow and sea foam green were the hued. The collection featured floor-length gowns as well as mini dresses.

Malan Breton, Carmen, Nikki Haskell, Miss Teen USA and Miss USA were some of the celebrities sitting front row.

For more information please visit www.sherrihill.com

Joanna Mastroianni Spring/Summer 2013 Collection

The Joanna Mastroianni Spring/Summer 2013 Collection was inspired by her garden as models strutted on the runway with her soft colorful pieces during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Hues included apple blossom, marigold, garden green, peony prints on delicate organza dresses. Splashes of rhododendrons were highlighted and draped across short trenches and caftans.

Signature pieces included a tulle hand-embroidered dress and a floral embossed black matelassé tuxedo with satin lapels and a dress with textured lattice detailing and super-straight cut. This silk tulle frock belongs at an ultra-mod garden party.

Hair was styled and coiffed into twisted buns.

Mastroianni is known for her feminine glamorous collections. She has designed for many Hollywood celebrities including Eva Longoria and Beyonce.

For more information please visit http://joannamastroianni.com

Charlotte Ronson Spring 2013

“Fluidity. Translucent. Power. Lightness. Water’s elements are captured and transformed,” designer Charlotte Ronson revealed about inspiration for her Spring 2013 collection.

Hues ranged from sea greens, ocean blues, lemonade and mint. The Spring collection was completely sheer in panel button downs while other cap-sleeved rompers and tees were more demure with sheer shoulder panels. Many of the skirts had sheer panels while other skirts and dresses were embroidered in aquamarine chain links resembling the scales of sea creatures and fish. The most significant piece was the see-through plastic athletic jackets in neon colors like blue, seafoam green and bright pink.

Ronson’s collection featured more revealing looks and skin from peek-a-boo cut outs to bare panels to complete midriff-baring crop tops and mini skirts.

Celebrities that attended included Paris Hilton who tweeted “Loved Charlotte Ronson’s runway show! So impressed with her new collection!.” Also present was Kimora Lee Simmons along with ex-husband Russell Simmons sitting front row with their three daughters across from Hilton, Anna Sophia Robb, Cory Kennedy, Ali Wise and Rachel Zoe. Tinsley Mortimer and iconic stylist Robert Verdi were also front row fixtures.

Kimora Lee Simmons designed the shoes that were in the show.

For more information please visit www.charlotteronson.com

LICIOUS Spring 2013

Nicole Austin better known as Coco, is a television personality, glamour/fitness model, actress, dancer, author, fashion designer, entrepreneur, internet sensation and dog mom to supermodel Spartacus and Maximus. Coco is best known for her sexy curves and her marriage to rapper/actor Ice-T.

Coco was born in Tarzana, California and brought up in Palos Verdes, California. Her parents Tina and Steve Austin were actors who met on the set of Bonanza. She has a younger sister Kristy Williams and three half brothers. As a small child, one of her brothers would mispronounce his sister’s name, saying “Cole Cole” or “Co-co” in place of “Nicole”. The name was catchy and easy so friends and family began calling Nicole “Coco.” During her teenage years Coco, her mom, and sister moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, she grew up as a tomboy, riding quads and playing football.

Cocosworld.com is the official website that was established for entertainment and has received more than 1,000,000 hits a week. It’s a sexy fan-site where you can view photos of Coco on the red carpet, at events, and with family and friends.

During New york Fashion Week Coco premiered her now clothing Line LICIOUS.

The brand carries Licious Jeans, Dresses, Fitness gear and Swimsuits and is made for the everyday modern, curvy women. Coco licious apparel is designed for women of all sizes. Licious provides many different styles from hot colors and custom designs that will capture every curve on the body causing nothing but fabulousness!

The brand “Licious” is the perfect clothing line for all women in today’s society.

For more information please visit Cocosworld.com