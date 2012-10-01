Helen Yarmak Spring 2013, Nolcha Fashion Week and Style 360

(Long Island, N.Y.) In addition to Mercedes Benz Fashion Week is New York Fashion Week where designers outside of the tents from Lincoln Center showcase their collections.

The original New York Fashion Week was first held in 1943 and was know as “Press Week.” It was invented to attract attention away from the French fashion during World War II when the fashion industry was unable to journey to Paris to view the French fashion collections. Publicist Eleanor Lambert coordinated an event known as “Press Week” to premiere American fashion designers for fashion editors. At that time fashion buyers were not allowed to view the collections but were allowed inside the fashion houses and showrooms.

In 1994, Fern Mallice established Fashion Week in Bryant Park where it was held inside a series of massive white tents in the famous park. Because of the sluggish economy many designers are now showing out of the tents and New York Fashion Week has become synonymous with Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. My favorite choices outside of the tents included:

Helen Yarmak Spring 2013 in the Crown Building

Nolcha Fashion Week

Style 360

Helen Yarmak Spring 2013

Helen Yarmak Spring 2013 is even more dynamic than last season. Her magnificent furs are soft, supple, luxurious and extremely light as a feather. They serve their purpose for today career gal on the move.

Perfect detailing and expert fur construction was evident in designing the camouflage sheared weasel coat complete with elbow length sleeves and the mink rosette T-shirt. Signature pieces included a simple slate blue broadtail duffle coat with big patch pockets, a knitted golden sable, fringed poncho and the soft ermine capelet. Afterwards Helen and I talked about her inspiration for the collection. “My inspiration is ‘LOVE’ so I named the collection “Love FURever,” revealed Helen.

Known celebrities that adore the Helen Yarmak label include:

Rihanna

Beyoncé

Queen Latifah

Joan Rivers

Janet Jackson

The Models were Styled by Donald Lawrence and hair by Jorge Luis of the PRIVE Salon, Make-up by Inga for Make Up Forever USA. Photography by Donna DeMari.

For more information about the Helen Yarmak Brand please visit http://helenyarmak.com

Nolcha Fashion Week

Nolcha Fashion Week is an award winning fashion experience for independent designers worldwide to premiere their collections to a global audience of retailers, press, stylists and fashion industry decision makers.

In the past few years Nolcha Fashion Week has proven itself as a platform of discovery for talented out of the box and innovative fashion designers. Nolcha Fashon Week highlights runway shows and exhibitions during New York Fashion Week.

This season I was captivated by two designers who debuted their collections at Nolcha Fashion Week, Adolfo Sanchez and Stephen Goudeau from the Label Studio Sixth Sense.

Twenty-seven years old Adolfo Sanchez is the youngest of a family of four. Ms. Sanchez’s heritage is Latin and his family roots are Mexican. He was born in Los Angeles and was brought up in the upscale neighborhood of Orange County. He moved to Las Vegas at the age of twenty and began working in high-end retail. The position in retail gave him the business opportunity to see high-end garments up close in detail. He now is a resident of Los Angeles and is experimenting with design and styles. “I have been able to grew my business from a custom design business to now offering ready to wear, fur trimmed outerwear, evening, and bespoke services,” revealed Sanchez.

For more info please visit www.adolfosanchezdesigns.com

Studio 6th Sense is establishing a solid reputation for their innovative designs. Their design style is a broad spectrum from sleek and minimalistic to edgy high fashion. Their collections are unique and they produce a limited amount to satisfy their sophisticated exclusive customers. Fashion is a form of expression and their goal is to provide today’s stylish woman with a “Lifestyle Ready to Wear”.

Their mission is bringing the runway feeling to the consumer offering signature pieces for women from all walks of life. Their goal is to accommodate everyone from a hardworking business woman to an experienced socialite.

Their Designer, Stephen Goudeau grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana and has always had a vision for dressing elegant women. In 1999 he instituted his love of drawing and sketching and applied it to his interest in fashion design. After developing his craft, Stephen decided to name his fashion empire ‘Studio Sixth Sense.’ All of the partners and founders of Studio Sixth Sense are from Louisiana and are inspired and influenced by their Creole heritage.

Studio 6th Sense Spring 2013 collection is inspired by the grandeur and elegance of Queen Marie Antoinette during the French Revolution.

Goudeau’s designs are glamorous, formal, provocative, edgy, daring, savvy and elegant.

For more information please visit www.the6.me

Style 360

At Style 360 Pop/R&B singer JoJo took the stage at New York Fashion Week for a very special performance right before the debut of Front Row Spring 2013 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea.Show The R&B recording artist performed “Demonstrate” for a room filled with designers, stylists, industry tastemakers, and press.

Front Row Couture is a luxe brand that represents front-of-the-line privilege. The clothing is meant for fashion lovers and leaders with a strong confidence that are not intimated by politics or fashion dictators.

Front Row Creator Shateria Moragne-el has been involved in the world of fashion for most of her life. She attended the Baltimore School for The Arts where she focused on ballet and modern dance. After graduating, Moragne-el decided to establish her creative talents in a different arena.. Shateria worked as a personal stylist and consultant helping others coordinate their image bringing creative direction on a variety of projects, lookbooks and catalogues.

Because of her knowledge of celebrities and front row life she decided to establish a brand that would make her consumers feel the same way. Her clothing label and designs ensure confidence, comfort and appeal.

Many of her clients include Pop and R&B entertainers.

The youngest sister of the Braxton family clan, Tamar Braxton was chosen to be the celebrity runway model to close the show at Front Row Couture.

For more info please visit http://www.frontrowcouture.com