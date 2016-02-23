NEW YORK FASHION WEEK PREMIERED FROM FEBRUARY 11th THROUGH 17th, 2016, Showing Off New Collections

New York, NY – New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events for a full week when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. As always, since fashion week is a preview of styles to come, each season is named for the season the clothes will actually be available, not for the month the shows are held. The previews of the collections are always a season ahead.

Fashion Week in February premiered from February 11 through February 17, 2016.

Below are my top picks of the incredible collections that I have seen for the whole week.

Nicholas K Fall/Winter 2016/2017

The sister-and-brother collaboration of Nicholas K have been designing fashion for over a decade. The Urban Nomad inspiration continues to be central to their collections and re-appears once again for fall/winter 2016.

Flowing, comfortable designs created a staple by striking accessories flooded the runway earlier this week in New York.

A member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America since 2009 and the opening show of New York Fashion Week since 2011, Nicholas K showcased functional details with innovative fabrics, wrap options and plenty of neutral shades. Color hues focused on black and grey, with several highlights in plum.





Malan Breton Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Rising Star Winner, Malan Breton opened the week with his Fall/Winter 2016 collection: “Gotham Disco Dollies”, a homage to Studio 54 and the glam rock era of the 1970’s. Malan Breton has recently been featured in Vogue, Elle, Vanity Fair and numerous publications worldwide.

The Malan Breton Collection featured Asian Brocades for Men and Women. Fabrics included: angora, vicuna, merino wool, lambskin, python, and silk. The collection specialized in embroideries using the Brother Dream Machine. In colours like Syrah, Valerian root, Peacock, Mallard Duck, and Scarlett. Fabrics were woven together by the sounds of Billboard Number #1 EDM star Sylvia Tosun.

The collection was styled by celebrity stylist Montgomery Frazier, the collection was accented with Jewelry by Maria Pujana, Tattoos by Black Lace Skin Jewelry, Women’s shoes by Michela Rigucci, and Men’s shoes by Giorgio Brutini.

For Davines Hair care, Joseph Dimaggio, and for Cargo Makeup, Joseph Sanchez and Brandon Kan.

PopImpressKA Fall/Winter 2016/2017

In 2008, Olga Papkovitch / CEO & Founder of PopImpressKA Journal established her clothing brand and accessory collection called PopImpressKA. She incorporated her copyrighted original art pieces on silk in a form of a quilt and combines them with variety of silks and other materials that signifies her collection as elegant, classic and trendy.

Olga designs dresses, skirt, blouses, shirts and very original one of a kind wearing pieces. Her clothing collection also includes handbags and men’s apparel, such as shirts, pants, ties and bow ties and vests. Olga’s Inspiration and Muses are her Mother and her favorite model Brianne Helfrich, who she features regularly in PopImpressKA Journal. Both Olga’s mother and Brianne Helfrich inspire Olga to create her line in order to bring elegance, creativity and sophistication forward, so when people wear her garments and accessories they feel confident, sophisticated and positive.

Just Drew Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Just Drew by Andrew Warren, grandson of fashion tycoon David Warren, showcased his Fall and Winter “It Girl” collection with Kyra Kennedy, Tiffany Trump, Gaia Matisse, Eliza Johnson, Reya Benitez, Billie Lourd, Dani Lauder and Abigail Breslin walking the runway.

A mix of sultry and sophistication, Andrew showed sleek lines and unique detailing in his ready-to-wear eveningwear collection. The extraordinary statement details brought an edge and innovation to the average “it girl” clothing. His collection showed daring personality and polished artistry. Just Drew created a buzz seconds into his runway premiere; this is without a doubt the soon-to-be coveted collection for “It girls” everywhere.

Farah Angsana Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Farah Angsana returned to the runway this season at New York Fashion Week showcasing her Fall/Winter ’16 Collection at Style Fashion Week. Inspired by her Indonesian heritage and audacious hand-embellishments and lavish embroideries created elegant movements along the runway.

Farah’s incredible collection was full of life, sparkle and electrifying hues. Farah showed a variety of necklines, silhouettes and shapes establishing her collection as extremely eye-catching.

As each model strutted down the runway, Farah’s pieces flowed gracefully and created an enchanting energy throughout the hall. Her brand brings new cultural and ethnic qualities to haute couture, this collection brought light and warmth to a freezing Manhattan day.

David Tupaz Fall/Winter 2016/2017

David Tupaz presented a collection of pure grace and sophistication. His designs were a mix of elegant lines and sharp detailing. His collection are for those that love drama and high couture style. When asked what the inspiration David revealed “Always Old Hollywood Glamour.” David’s favorite stars from Hollywood’s Hey day included Lauren Bacall.

Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Zang Toi’s Fall/Winter 2016 collection was fabulous as always and truly inspired by the original ‘Bond Girl’ style. The designer’s recent trip to Courchevel is what gave him the idea for the show. He wanted the collection to tell the story of a young woman skiing in the French Alps who meets a James Bond-like character who manages to sweep her off her feet at the ski resort she’s staying at; and that’s just the beginning of this passionate romance as the new couple heads for Paris.

A Zang Toi fashion model.

The show opened with Tina Turner’s “Golden Eye” sounding through the speakers. Buyers and editors watched with anticipation as the first models stepped onto the runway. The first looks of the collection were all sportswear inspired pieces; black and grey knits, luscious puffer jackets, and garments lined in shearling fur all glided across the runway. As the show continued it took a surprisingly colorful turn. All of the sudden bright purple and red silk dresses adorned with feathers took center stage – here was our introduction to Paris! Show stopping capes and furs added to the romantic drama of the collection. Zang is my top choice for the Best Show.

Columnist Cindy Adams Sits Front Row at Zang Toi

Nancy Vuu Fall/Winter 2016/2017

An Australian model with Down Syndrome stole the crowd’s heart as she strutted down the runway wearing Nancy Vuu at Style Fashion Week. Nancy Vuu’s luxury children’s wear always receives an enthusiastic response from the audience because of her exquisite mix of glamour and detailing. This season there was another incredible surprise, Madeline Stuart. As she turned onto the runway, her excitement and joy filled the room and the crowd could not help but match her passion. She brought a light to fashion week and proved that style, beauty and confidence have no boundaries!

Nancy Vuu Fall and Winter collection blended modern elegance with vintage-inspired shapes. Vuu’s designs have a refreshingly youthful voice while still maintaining a high-fashion edge. Her show seemed to be a modern Alice in Wonderland, it took viewers through the rabbit hole of time and into a world of childlike elegance. The show opened with a regal cream-colored dress and tiara. This stunning piece set high expectations for the rest of the collection. Vuu’s fashions are intriguing with an underlying sweetness. Vuu’s clothing blends the playful spirit of childhood with high-fashion elegance. Her outfits and accessories transform children into sprites and evoke a feeling of enchantment and a sense of nostalgia. Thus, her couture seems comparable to Lewis Carroll’s famous stories, Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. Vuu’s clothing is age-appropriate and elegantly understated. Her collection celebrates a childlike innocence and creativity without seeming infantile. Vuu’s collection shows an enormous amount of potential. Couture-lovers should look out for her next fashions, and hope that she will consider expanding her signature style to include separates and accessories. Vuu’s fashions impart a feeling of timelessness and, like Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, seem poised to become classics.

Anthony Rubio Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Born and raised in New York City, of Puerto Rican ancestry, Anthony Rubio grew up immersed in his Latin culture loving everything from music and cuisine to the elaborate fashions which inspired his colorful palate and evolution as one of the hottest sought after designers to date. Growing up in the most rebellious and yet most expressive periods in the history of fashion helped both influence and mold him into the visionary he is today.

With a formal education in women’s wear design and twenty years of experience creating and innovating new concepts and techniques, Anthony Rubio had no reservations about delving into the world of pet fashions earning for himself the title of Master Pet Couturier. The pet industry is estimated to be a Fifty billion dollar industry worldwide and offered an opportunity for Mr. Rubio, who is recognized worldwide, to reach into his world of inspirations to create confections that every dog owner in the know wants to possess. During our interview he revealed, “The dogs fashions are important and the women’s fashion is merely accessories.”

allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”>

Art Heart Fashion Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Monday was Latin night for Art Hearts Fashion, a group that is presenting collections throughout Fashion Week at the Angel Orensanz Foundation (site of Alexander McQueen’s New York debut in 1996). Begun by designer-philanthropist Eric Rosete in 2011, Art Hearts Fashion explores the intersection between the two creative disciplines by hosting celebrity-laden parties and showcases in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Three designers took the stage, starting with Gregorio Sánchez from Mexico, who brought an assemblage of what he calls “strong fashion for non-ordinary women.” Immaculately-tailored separates with eclectic flourishes were sent down the runway on big-haired models with an upscale Beverly Hills vibe. Standouts were a shimmering gunmetal pantsuit, a black blazer with bits of mirrored glass embroidered across the back and sleeves, and a long white dress with black lacy detailing on the shoulder.

Pineda Covalin, also from Mexico, is known for her bright geometric designs on silk scarves, handbags and garments. She presented some sophisticated sundresses on the runway such as a metallic floral with sheer shoulder straps and black piping, and a gray, yellow and green print dress with a deep V neck and a fitted waist. But her designs can also delve dangerously into folksy territory, particularly the menswear. An elbow length button-down shirt with bright trim on the end of the sleeve worn with a vest that is backed with the same red print might be cool in certain parts of the world, but wouldn’t really work on an edgy New Yorker.

On the closing night I had the pleasure of interviewing Founder and Designer Eric Rosete who revealed that throughout the week thirty important designers premiered their collections for the Fall/Winter 2016/2017 season.

Cognac interviews actress Rachel Grant.

The 12th Annual NY Pet Fashion Show Presented by TropiClean

New York Pet Fashion Show Presented by TropiClean is an animal rescue benefit and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals ( 150 Alliance Partners) that is dedicated to providing a higher quality of life & “Forever Homes” for domesticated companion animals. Hamptons Pet “The Global Luxury Pet magazine” was one of the premier media sponsors.

The iconic New York Pet Fashion Show Presented by TropiClean kicked off the Westminster Weekend and NY Fashion Week as the premier must see show of the year. The NYPFS was being held at the Hotel Pennsylvania which caters to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s participants, attendees and media from all over the world. The event took place at Penn Top Ballroom overlooking the city and Madison Square Garden.

The pet show will benefit The Mayor’s Alliance of NYC 150 Alliance Rescue partners, a portion of the ticket price is donated to the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals

Super Model/Actress Carol Alt poses with Cognac Wellerlane