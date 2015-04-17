“New York Tent” Presents Concert and Cocktails; 2015: Event-Season’s Biggest Kickoff Spectacular

LONG ISLAND, NY – New York Tent and IDEKO Productions Presented “Concert and Cocktails” 2015, Event Season’s Biggest Kickoff Spectacular on April 14, 2015 from 6 to 8 pm. Guests walked through the red carpet into New York Tent’s newly designed location to experience the ultimate party destination. This VIP only event featured a private concert by the famed Blues Traveler and The Movin Out Band with cocktails and h’orderves provided by Sterling Affair Caterers. While on the ground of New York tent’s finest location, guests mixed, mingled, and enjoyed the opportunity to network with Long Island’s most elite.

Sponsors included “Please B. Seated” providing all of New York Tent’s rental needs. The event brought together New York City and Long Island’s top businesses, event planners, producers, designers, caterers and elite to enjoy this fabulous event. Each tenting concept is a unique vision, carefully planned and assembled. At New York Tent, they understand the complexities of organizing and producing spectacular events. Attention to detail, technical know-how, skilled assemblers, and quality materials allow the company to achieve, and exceed their clients’ expectations each and every time.

New York Tent has been producing sensational tented affairs since 1994, operating out of a 60,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility. From world class sporting events such as the NYC Marathon and large music festivals, to corporate galas, weddings and intimate parties, New York Tent services customers’ needs with hands-on planning and a sophisticated design sense that is key to executing every event with flawless precision.

Each tenting concept is a unique vision, carefully planned and assembled out of a 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, which boasts a world-class washroom including a tent washing machine, water softening system and a 4th of its kind tent dryer. Led by CEO David Tannenbaum, who recently can on board, New York Tent has experienced explosive growth over the last two years garnering some of the largest investment in inventory the company has ever seen.

Cognac interviews David Tannenbaum. CEO and Publicist Michael Mazzella from www.wunderlichinc.com at the New York Tent’s customer appreciation event season kickoff spectacular in Long Island on the 14th. The event will include over 600 of Long Island’s top event producers, investors, entrepreneurs, and editors from all the weeklies and top luxury glossy publications in New York City. They will enjoy a private VIP concert by the famed 90s Blues Traveler Band and the Movin’ Out Band.

Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and I am here with the new CEO of NY Tent. Introduce yourself to the camera.

David: I am David Tannenbaum with NY Tent and we are having a fun-filled night here under some new tents that we brought in for the upcoming season and just happy to have our clients here to see what we can offer.

Tell my audience a little bit more about this event that is taking place right now. You are having two special bands that will be performing.

David: Sure. We have the Movin’ Out Band. Billy Joel Tribute was on Broadway playing a show “Movin Out” for quite a while and the headliner is Blues Traveler who just dropped a new album on Tuesday. We are excited to have them here and give our guests a good time.

This is an amazing thing that you guys are doing. You have this every year. Now you are new on the board. When did you start with the company?

David: I started and was brought in to give some new life into the company, bring in some new inventory, reach out to a new market and this is a great way to intro that and show that we have been around for twenty years. We are reinventing ourselves and everything we have to offer.

You have a lot of interesting people here tonight. A lot of entrepreneurs, a lot of business people. How many people are actually attending this event tonight? Do you know?

David: In the end about seven hundred people.

Seven hundred people, Wow! And you do this every year?

David: Yea, we were doing it every other year for a while. From the success of what it looks like we are having this year, this most certainly will become a yearly event.

Wow! I am sure you have a lot of great ideas that you want to see take place here for NY Tent. Can you tell my audience some of the things you might be planning in the future for this company.

David: Sure, we have some great new inventory. The tent that we are having this event is called the Arcum. It’s something nobody else in our area has. It’s in other parts of the country in other areas. We have a lot of new chairs and a lot of new liners and a lot new kinds of elements to existing tents that really separate us from the competition. We show people it’s not just a plain old white tent anymore. There is more you can do with it!

Do you have any significant clients, any celebrity clients that my audience should know about?

David: We do. Most of the time we sign non-disclosure agreements to protect their identities and what we do for them. That is why I can’t name drop but we do a tremendous amount of work in the Hamptons and in the city and surrounding areas doing a lot of celebrity wedding, anniversary parties.

Charity parties.

David: Charity as well. Tremendous amount of charity, you know and special events for raising money. We are always happy to be a part of those events. It is a good cause, we get to be involved and do what we do.

Terrific! If we want to find out more information about NY Tent where can we go? What is the website?

David: Sure, the website is http://www.nytent.com. You can also call us anytime and we are here to help.

Publicist Michael Mazzella from Wunderlich Inc. PR who invited me to the event. In our interview Michael revealed ‘Why rent a location when you can build one anywhere.’

I also had the opportunity to interview Publicist Michael Mazzella from Wunderlich Inc. PR who invited me to the event. In our interview Michael revealed “The importance is about events. The event we are having tonight is about event season kickoff! You know in the Summer there is a lot of events in New York and the Hamptons. It’s all about event season. As you can see the tent that we are under is quadruple the size of my apartment at least! It’s enormous. They have curve tents, they have metal tents, the one that we are sitting in now can hold up to tens of thousands of people and you know in New York and the Hamptons it’s all about the outdoor Summer Party and NY Tent is the perfect place to have your venue. Why rent a location when you can build it anywhere.