11th Season of NOLCHA Fashion Week in New York City at The Ailey Studios for Fall 2012

(Long Island, N.Y.) On Thursday, February 9th 2012 Nolcha hosted their 11th Season of Nolcha Fashion Week in Manhattan at The Ailey Studios. Nolcha is one of NYC’s leading platforms for emerging fashion designers. The brands who presented their collections included designers from Turkey, Greece, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, The Philippines, Italy, and the United States.

Celebrity attendance included singer, actress and TV Personality, Adrienne Bailon. Ms. Bailon was there to support Latina designers Rebeca Tiago and Charlyn Castro-Rojas. She arrived wearing a chic Rebeca Tiago frock. LuAnn de Lesseps from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York also supported Nolcha Fashion Week designer, Danilo Gabrielli. The Countess and Realty Star was seen front row filming a new episode. Other front row guests throughout the day included reality TV alums like Graham Bunn (The Bachelorette & Bachelor Pad), Kwame Jackson (The Apprentice), Jo Lance (Mexico’s Next Top Model), and recording artists including Prince Malik, Motown Records newest girl group “Jada”, MBK recording artist Daisha and Z100 radio personality, Trey Morgan.

This season Nolcha Fashion Week was sponsored by American Airlines, Ambe, Monster Energy, Fashion Monitor, MyFDB.com, Don Q rums, Laser Cosmetica, Inglot, WeConnectFashion, House of Mikko, and YouTonics.

Baruni Fall 2012

Created by Fadwa Baruni the collection’s influences are drawn from the structured world of engineering. Fadwa Baruni’s professional career in Europe and her North African heritage inspired her Fall 2012 collection. Contemporary culture has a strong bearing on her designs but her heritage going back to a leading family in Tripolitania in the early 20th century also has a strong bearing on her style.

The Baruni collection is designed for the woman who enjoys a full life and who requires a wardrobe for comfort. The collection reflected today’s modern woman relaxing at home with the family, making presentations at the office or partying with friends till dawn.

Trained at Edinburgh College of Art and the Indian master-tailoring Pearl Design Centre, Fadwa collaborates strong fashion sensibilities with her earlier training in engineering to design a collection that displays sophisticated, clean lines and sharp tailoring for a constructed look and an easy fit.

It was during her career as a petroleum engineer in Edinburgh that Fadwa realized fashion houses did not cater to the professional woman who requires a wardrobe that can take her from the office to an evening event, with just the addition of some glitzy accessories. She thus channeled her frustration into her passion for dress design and Baruni Couture was born.

Carlos Luna Fall 2012

Carlos Luna’s vision is inspired by Argentine tango. His Argot collection reflects the romance, sensuality and firmness and at the same time the security and sophistication that makes the tango.

Behind the structure and asymmetrical cuts that define each piece in this collection there is a hidden language which is The Argot of the tango.

Danilo Gabrielli Fall 2012

Danilo Gabrielli’s designs are glamorous, sophisticated beautiful, and timeless. His designs are for career women that allow them to feel elegant and confident while being guided by a combination of rustic Italian beauty and classic American luxury.

After an illustrious career in Italy, where he designed for private, commercial and Academy Award winning film clients, Gabrielli successfully made the move to the New York market in 2003. Danilo Gabrielli has served as a senior designer to brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Ghurka, Ann Klein, Club Monaco, Simply Vera Wang and Nautica.

As a designer, Danilo Gabrielli is a unique mix of rustic Italian sensibility and classic American luxury. For this collection, the inspiration is Brigitte Bardot – a woman who was at once both sensual and chic. “When I see Brigitte Bardot, I see beauty, femininity and sex appeal. I think what we miss today is sex appeal that is elegant and confident. Most of what we see today is too risqué, and not elegant. I think she sent a message to women that you can be sexy, sophisticated and still be strong and confident.”

Vassilis Emmanuel Zoulias Fall 2012

Vassilis Collection inspired by Classic Vintage with a Modern Twist. Greek designer Vassilis Zoulias accomplished his goal by presenting Fall/Winter 2012/13 demi-couture collection impressing international press and fashion industry representatives.

Classic fabrics such as cashmere, crepe marocain, duchesse satin, shantoung and taffeta as well as Haute Couture techniques were used to create the 1940’s-1950’s and early 1960’s inspired collection. It was homage to timeless icons, elegant women that graced the world of fashion during the Golden Age of Haute Couture. This retro-chic atmosphere that still influences our style was the emphasis of Zoulias’s Fall 2012 Collection. Movie legends Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly that captured the lenses of famous photographers inspired him to create this classic collection.

Rebeca Tiago Fall 2012

Rebecca’s vision is to capture every woman’s fantasy. Today’s femme fatale should always be dolled up with touches of femininity, classic but sexy pieces. Rebecca approach is to use color and dress accordingly to your silhouette. Rebeca Tiago’s essential goal is to empower her clients about their image capability stature, raising awareness about each individual’s style by identifying the enhancing elements of their overall look. Rebeca encourages her clients to define and discover what she tags as the Visual Image Potential, or V.I.P. Her experience in the field unfolds with clients eager to define, reinvent and design a fashion of their own. This experience is supported by a strong academic background in Fashion Design from the Miami International University of Art and Design.

Riza Manalo Fall 2012

Riza vision is to share the relationships between one’s doodles and its surroundings at that moment. Her Fall 2012 collection is inspired by the vintage film “The Thomas Crown Affair” starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The film inspired her to create her Fall 2012 collection combining elements from 1960’s fashion and modern silhouettes for a more contemporary look.

Stamatia Megla Fall 2012

MEGLA.M brand explores theatricality through clothing and communicates Fashion with Art.

London based Designer Stamatia Megla has become synonymous with her creative innate ability to properly infuse both fashion and theatre magnificently. Having obtained both her Bachelor and Master’s Degree in stage and costume at the University of Fine Arts in Greece, her unstoppable ambitions brought her to the United Kingdom where she was accepted into the University for the Creative Arts. At the University she studied the Fashion Design program. Megla is currently completing her third master in Costume Design for Performance at the London College of Fashion. Always inspired by theater and arts, Megla is continuously challenging her creativity. She has already made impressive strides towards solidifying a remarkable place in the eclectic global industry of fashion.

