Nolcha Fashion Week in New York City Fall/Winter 2013

(Long Island, N.Y.) The dynamic duo designers of Dos Caras Swimwear showcased their retro swimwear line at Nolcha Fashion Week. The designers styled their brand with a mixture of brights and pastel hues to satisfy today’s sophisticated femme fatale. The suits offer more coverage for the “everyday” woman. Designed and made in San Diego, California these two ladies are making swimsuits for the beach or poolside.

Native San Diegans, the Dos Caras team of Aida Soria and Syncletica Maestas are San Diego State graduates. Soria is an outgoing, curvaceous woman who considers herself a “natural fashionista” and adores to rock the latest trends. Maestas is a petite and soft-spoken woman who has had a lifetime passion for fashion. Always obsessed with making creative clothing, she once made a dress out of AstroTurf in high school before eventually graduating from the Parsons School of Design. After returning from the fast-paced lifestyle of New York City, Maestas found the unique ability to blend the glitz and glamor of the Big Apple with the laid-back, beach bum lifestyle she was raised with. Now after successfully launching their new brand this past October and debuting at San Diego’s fashion week, the fifteen year amigos are proving that opposites do attract.

The Dos Caras Swimwear vision is to make every woman feel luxuriously sexy through fun and funky prints from the shore to poolside. They are a brand whose mission is to transform every woman into the stylish, unique, sexy, and powerful figure that they believe every woman should always be. The Dos Caras brand will convey style and quality.

Their style is casual-chic with a little bit of attitude. The designers are not afraid to wear sequins and fringe.

For more info please visit For more info please visit www.doscarasswimwear.com.

The Vanity Project Fall/Winter 2013

Omri and Jason met at Northwestern University. After Jason’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, the two designers started helping out at events for several Chicago non-profit organizations. Throughout their volunteer work, they noticed that many non-profits had ugly, uncomfortable t-shirts. T-shirts are a crucial publicity tool for non-profits. They establish conversations that spread awareness for the cause. TVP has since partnered with over 30 non-profits to help them create gear that individuals actually want to wear.

TVP creates stylish and sustainable apparel that doesn’t skimp on comfort or quality. For Nolcha, “We will be debuting a new eco-friendly line featuring unique materials that will significantly reduce our carbon footprint. In addition, TVP allows people to express themselves by using designs that stand for something. Fashion is a powerful way to help non-profits become culturally relevant and resonate with a larger audience. We want people to think about what they wear rather than buy what’s handed to them by the large chain stores,” revealed Omri and Jason.

Their brand is all about understated designs, comfortable fabrics, and superior fit. When wearing their apparel there is always a meaningful logo design on their garments that you actually want to wear.

For more info please visit www.thevanityproject.org.

Mikailee Alton Fall/Winter 2013

Mikailee Alton’s signature style is futuristic beauty. The designer’s best description of her recent collections is “I have been designing garments that have been leaning toward the dark and edgy with a twist of femininity.”

Her brand philosophy is to bring a unique blend of nature, texture, grace and structure into every collection enhanced only by the individual who wears it.

She designs clothes for women who want something more unique than the everyday trends.

For more information please visit www.mikaileealton.com.

Adolfo Sanchez Fall/Winter 2013

Adolfo Sanchez is all about simple, modern, sexy designs with an edge for their Fall/Winter 2013 Collection.

“I’m excited and proud to be able to showcase my line in New York this year and love that Nolcha Fashion Week gives designers like myself that opportunity. New York City is unique, ahead of the times, and full of passionate creative individuals who love art in all of its forms and is the perfect place for my brand to be,” reveals the designer.

His brand philosophy is very simple reveals Adolfo, “It is about empowering women through our designs to make them feel sexy, confident, and sophisticated.”

For more information please visit www.adolfosanchezdesigns.com.

At the end of the shows, Nolcha Fashion Week hosted the “Fashion Lounge and Media Brunch” at the YOTEL Hotel.

Media and guests enjoyed time to recharge, connect with fashion beauty brands and were pampered throughout the day!

The event featured a mix of fashion designers and beauty brands set up in Yotel’s private club cabins so that press could mingle with different Nolcha brands and designers.

Featured Brands included:

*Cat Footwear by Caterpillar Inc (S/S13 Launch + A/W13 Preview) *Adolfo Sanchez (womenswear) *Lilly Lorraine (womenswear) *Michelle Pajak-Reynolds (jewelry) *Amy Delson (jewelry) *Esarsi (shoes)

For more information on publicity for your brand or showcasing your fashion line please visit www.nolchafashionweek.com.