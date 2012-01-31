NYC POLICE COMMISIONER’S SON ACCUSED

News: NYC Police Commissioner’s Son Accused

(Long Island, N.Y.) The forty-three-year-old son of the New York City Police Commissioner and co-host of “Good Day New York,” a morning television show for New York City, has been accused of sexual assault. Allegedly, the accuser had gone to police on Tuesday, two days before the anchor was absent from work. The accusations come from an incident that occurred on October 8th.

The television personality’s lawyer had denied the accusations which began with the two having drinks and resulted in a visit to the accuser’s office. It is there that the attack allegedly occurred, and sources claimed that they had met on the street. The identity of the accuser has not been revealed.

According to reports, police had immediately turned the case over to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in fear of creating a conflict of interest. The forty-three-year-old’s father has been police commissioner for about a decade. His son has worked for ten years as a newsman.

Sources claimed that a FOX official announced he had requested time off without giving a reason. Prior to his work at FOX, he was employed at NewYork1 and NewsChannel34. He was in the Marine Corps for almost a decade and became a lieutenant colonel in their reserves.

The boyfriend of the accuser allegedly got involved by telling the police commissioner that his son had ruined his girlfriend’s life. According to reports, he refused to talk in the particular setting and was instructed by the police commissioner to send a letter. It’s uncertain whether he followed the instruction, and whether a letter exists as part of the accusation.

The anchorman has covered the war in Iraq and had four assignments in Baghdad. He was a White House Correspondent from ’05-’07 and was then considered the most eligible anchorman on television. According to sources, he was criticized by the host of “The Soup” on E!Entertainment, but struck back by dressing like him on Halloween.