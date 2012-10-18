News: NYC Principal Arrested for Theft

(Long Island, N.Y.) A forty-six-year-old principal was arrested on October 8th for stealing drywall screws from a Home Depot in Brooklyn. At the time of his arrest, his estimated salary was $140k/year at a High School for Language and Diplomacy. The school is located on the sixth floor of a building in Manhattan.

The principal was also accused of stealing mold spray and light bulbs at the time of his arrest. He was charged with one count of petit larceny. According to his family, the principal was a victim of a misunderstanding that will soon be cleared following his exoneration.

Reports stated that the high school students were shocked upon learning of his arrest. Sources indicated that while some colleagues described him as caring, others were quick to attack his character, moral judgment, and influence. Many threw into question his behavior when evaluating his status as a role model among students.

It’s uncertain as to why the Department of Education chose not to take action upon learning of his arrest. Many followers of the case suggested that the principal be removed from his position before being terminated, should his guilt be determined. Others argue that immediate termination would have occurred had a teacher been accused of similar crimes.

A sixty-one-year-old teacher at a Graphic Communication Arts high school in Manhattan was forced to pay back over three thousand dollars after allegedly forging a jury duty letter. According to reports, the incident occurred in January and the teacher chose to plea in order to avoid jail time. She was set to serve ten days of community service.

Sources stated that the teacher called out for the false duty fifteen times in two different years without having a pattern of absence. She faced charges of second-degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. She allegedly retired without losing a pension.

Following the incident, the teacher claimed that the charges were false. She had been on full-time staff since 2003. According to reports, typos in the false documents were what alerted the principal that she had not been attending duty at Hudson County Superior Court in New Jersey.