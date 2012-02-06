News: NYC Woman Harasses Manager of Yankees

(Long Island, N.Y.) A thirty-six-year-old single mother was arraigned on Thursday at Manhattan Criminal Court for harassing the New York Yankees general manager. The woman, who has a fourteen-year-old daughter, is a British citizen and has two open warrants for harassment upstate. Also, in addition to recent charges, she had gotten probation in New Jersey for stalking and was arrested for trespassing in North Carolina over a decade ago.

In July of 2010 the woman’s ex-boyfriend, an East Village resident, contacted police after being harassed and fearing for his safety. He had allegedly claimed that he didn’t know what she was capable of in his statement to authorities. That incident would have been expunged if she had kept out of trouble until February 15th.

According to sources, neighbors of the woman have labeled her psychotic, claiming she gets drunk almost every night and screams down the halls. She allegedly banged on neighbors’ doors, requesting them to quit complaining about her. In light of the recent charges, a judge has ordered the woman to stay away from the manager, his wife, and his children.

The recent charges included aggravated harassment, stalking, and two counts of grand larceny in the third degree. She has also been busted for stealing and extorting over six thousand dollars from the general manager, allegedly as a part of a plot to obtain fifteen thousand dollars. Up until recently, the thirty-six-year-old had attempted phone contact with the forty-four-year-old general manager.

According to sources, her request for money was for an unknown medical treatment. The woman allegedly threatened the manager that she’d talk to his family and the press if he didn’t provide her the funds. Last month, he gave her four-thousand dollars and two-thousand at a later time.

On the days of January 29th and 30th the woman allegedly gave the manager a series of harassing phone calls demanding more money. According to reports, the manager claimed that he met her ten months ago and has since received hundreds of calls and texts. One source stated that the woman referred to herself as his mistress in a recent interview.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in front of her Leonard Street apartment in Tribeca. She has been kept on $300k bond and was allegedly lured to police by the general manager. According to the prosecution, she is an experienced con artist.