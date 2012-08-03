News: NYPD Officer Accused of Raping Ex

(Long Island, N.Y.) A twenty-eight-year-old NYPD officer was arraigned Thursday afternoon after being charged with rape, menacing, and assault. The officer was expected to be arraigned at roughly 2pm and may have posted bond to be released later that day. Further details in the case are expected to emerge in the days to follow.

What authorities know now is that the police officer had put in six years with the force, beginning in 2006. He was off-duty at the time of the incident, but had worked in the 78th Precinct of Park Slope, Brooklyn. His current yearly salary is between 50k and 60k.

The incident was said to have occurred Tuesday night at roughly 11pm on Father Capodanno Blvd in Staten Island. Though the officer worked in Brooklyn, he resides in Staten Island. He was arrested Wednesday night at 8pm.

According to reports, the rape was said to have occurred in a car parked in a lot. The victim was held at gunpoint and was believed to be a woman the police officer had formerly dated. No further details about the victim were given at this time.

The officer had been immediately suspended without pay. He was arraigned at the Staten Island Criminal Courthouse in Stapleton. Perhaps the question on the minds of many is what kind of evidence has caused for such a speedy response from authorities towards one of their own.

The mother of the police officer maintains his innocence. When asked, the police officer’s aunt claimed that the allegations were out of character for the twenty-eight-year-old. She also claimed that he’s never had a problem in his life.

Last year another twenty-eight-year-old NYPD officer admitted to raping a school teacher in a Manhattan apartment courtyard. He was sentenced to a term of seventy-five-to-life.

Also last year, the trial for two New York City police officers was conducted for the alleged rape of an East Village fashion executive inside her home. The officers were on-duty and had escorted her from a taxi. They were acquitted of all rape charges and were facing just a year in prison for misconduct.