News: NYPD Officer Commits Suicide

(Long Island, N.Y.) A twenty-eight-year-old New York City Police Officer committed suicide Thursday night. According to sources, he had been on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident. The officer and his partner were allegedly investigating a series of car break-ins in Queens when the tragedy occurred.

The duo of police officers, from the 11th Precinct, had been in the area of Hollis Hills interviewing a crime victim. The man claimed to have had his car broken into during the previous day. The 11th Precinct covers Auburndale, Bayside, Douglaston, Fresh Meadows, Hollis Hills, and Little Neck.

The twenty-eight-year-old had been a five-year veteran on the force and was fighting with his girlfriend via phone prior to taking his life. He allegedly stepped outside of the patrol car, engaged in a heated argument, and shot himself in the face. Some reports claimed that he put a gun in his mouth before firing a single shot that was heard throughout the neighborhood.

The identity of the officer has not been released and the incident is still under investigation. According to sources, officials handling the case had been waiting to notify the officer’s family before revealing his name to the public. The fatal shot occurred sometime between ten and eleven that evening, causing a rush of investigators and shaken neighbors to inhabit the quiet block.

Sources claimed that the officer was seen lying on his stomach face down and that his partner ran outside of a house at the sound of the gunshot. According to reports, neighbors stated that the other officer called for help via radio while attending to his bleeding partner. Some claimed prior to the incident, the street of the shooting had been the prettiest block in Hollis Hills.

The quiet neighborhood was closed off after being bombarded by investigators and first-responders that came by the dozens. The officer was taken by police car to Long Island Jewish Medical Center where he died. Some reports claimed that the officer passed in the back of the patrol car, which had been followed by another on the way to the hospital.