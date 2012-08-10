News: NYPD Officer Wounded in Gun Blaze

(Long Island, N.Y.) A forty-four-year-old NYPD officer was wounded Wednesday night after an altercation with a gunman in South Jamaica, Queens. The incident occurred after the officer and his partner stopped the man for suspicious activity on a bicycle. The suspect is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

The officer is one of ten NYPD policemen wounded from gun violence in the past year alone-a figure that has gotten greater than those of the previous four combined. According to reports, ten people were wounded from six separate gang-related incidents during the previous day. There has been roughly a ten percent increase in New York City shooting victims.

Some blame the economy for the rising crime rate, saying the incident that occurred just before eleven Wednesday evening is a reflection of the city’s financial state. The fifteen-year-veteran officer suffered an injury to both legs, allegedly coming from a single bullet that remained lodged after the shooting. A Hicksville resident, he was a sergeant at the South Gang Squad and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police released a photo of the suspect, a man who is said to be between 5’11” and 6’4″. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, sporting long braided hair, standing roughly 180lbs. Sources stated that he has an arrest record and is between the ages of twenty-two and twenty-four.

A man initially believed to be a suspect arrived at a hospital with a graze wound to the head but was later cleared of suspicion. The officer remained at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center as of Thursday night, but was up and walking in good spirits. His father, a retired NYPD Detective from Yonkers, was shot over forty years ago after a hold up in Times Square. He was struck in the left cheek at the age of twenty-seven.

A news conference was held Thursday morning at the hospital with the mayor, police commissioner, and district attorney. It was said that the officer and his partner, both ununiformed in an unmarked patrol vehicle, approached the man on the bike. The incident occurred on 107th Avenue and caused the gunman to flee before abandoning his bicycle. He allegedly climbed a fence next to an alley and landed on top of a white van parked in a nearby lot. The officer was shot while attempting to block his escape.

A witness stated that nine shots were fired in total before the suspect attempted, unsuccessfully, to flee via cab. Some reports claimed that six shots belonged to the officer. One round was found in the window of an adjacent church. A .9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol was found at the scene with bullets inside the magazine and one in the chamber.

The gunshots were heard by a group of first-year officers, members of the Queens South Impact Response Team. A certified EMT attended the wounded officer while the team brought him to the hospital. The first-years deal with high-crime areas. Anonymous tips concerning any information in the case could result in a $10-22k cash reward.