Paname NYC Features New Spring and Summer Menu

(NEW YORK, NY) Just in time for Spring and Summer Chef Bernard Roz prepared a sumptuous dinner for my crew and I. The staff was very attentive and accommodating, which is important when deciding on the perfect place to dine.

Famous in Manhattan, Chef Bernard’s fans and patrons remember his from his Meli Melo days on Madison Ave. And while the interior of this new restaurant may not be quite as impressive as his old digs, all the truly great qualities are still present. Owner Chef Bernard greets you at the door, and just keeps the French love affair going. This is the reason why people fly in from France to spend New Year’s Eve with him at his restaurant. Visit Paname, I promise you won’t be sorry.

Cognac Wellerlane with Chef Bernard Ros of Paname Restaurant in Manhattan

Paname is an upscale French Fine Dining Bistro located at 1068 2nd Ave. New York 10022, between 56th and 57th Streets right in the heart of Manhattan. The restaurant is steps away from Bloomingdales Department Store and the 59th Street Bridge for easy access from Long Island.

Newly prepared dishes include Organic Chicken Breast Beurre Blanc Echallotes, Niman Ranch Pork Scallopini with Mushroom Cream Sauce and Bouillabaisse with Shrimp, Cod, Clams, Mussels and Seafood in Broth with Garlic Aiou.

Best know in Manhattan for their very French desserts Paname is the ultimate destination. New and signature desserts include: Apple Tarte, Tarte Tatin, Cream Brulee, Chocolate Volcano, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Chocolate-Mouse Pillar, Hazelnut Cake, Banana Split, Crepes Maison, Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream and Les Sorbets Varies.

For more information on how to book a reservation please visit http://www.panamenyc.com