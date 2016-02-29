Paname NYC Restaurant – A Tasting of the Seasonal Winter Menu

New York, NY – During my week covering New York Fashion Week I also experienced dining at many high end eateries. I was invited to dine at one of my favorites, Paname NYC Restaurant, by a dear friend of my mine, Miriam Silverberg. The restaurant is currently featuring its New Winter menu and Miriam wanted us to experience the new dishes that were artistically created to be edible and enormously satisfying to the palate.

Ms. Silverberg is a top New York City publicist and has represented many restaurants in New York City.

Paname NYC Chef Bernard Ros and Cognac.

Before dinner I sat down with owner, Chef Bernard Ros who explained that the name Paname is a French slang for Paris. Chef Bernard has traveled extensively throughout Europe as a restaurant consultant. He has owned many restaurants in Manhattan and Paname is his latest accomplishment. Paname has now been established as a neighborhood favorite with fabulous dishes such as Escargots de Bourgogne in Russet Potatoes and Atlantic Salmon, Lemon Rind with Pepperade Couus and Fondant de Betterqave.

Dinner is served.

Paname Restaurant is situated on 1068 2nd Ave between 56th and 57th Street in Midtown NYC. The first time I visited the restaurant it immediately reminded me of a restaurant I dined at a few years ago near Sacre Coeur, Paris. It has a relaxing, cozy and comfortable atmosphere that is paired with warm dimmed lighting and romantic French music. An ideal spot for relaxation and romance.

I always enjoy my dining experiences at Paname and what Chef Bernard has to say about his current menus.

Cognac: Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and I am here at this wonderful French Restaurant Paname and I am here with Chef Bernard.

Chef Bernard: Hello

Hello darling, it is a pleasure to see you and come back and to be talking to you about your Winter Menu.

Chef Bernard: Thank you. It’s nice to have you here. The Winter menu is a little different than the menu we have for the Summer. As you can see we have the Escargot, we have the Crab Cakes and the Tomato Mozzarella. Our specialty cocktail is a Champagne Glass with Passion Fruit.

Appetizing dishes at Paname.

Yes, I see that.

Chef Bernard: With the main course we added to the menu the Pork Scallopini with Mushroom Giroffle and Cidre Cream Fraiche.

Yes that is what I am going to have today.

Chef Bernard: We also have a big selection of fish. We have a cod fish which is one of our specialties and the salmon which is a classic. We have to have it because of the presentation of the salmon is outstanding.

I always love to eat your salmon. It is amazing.

Chef Bernard: When it comes out you are really going to love it. It has a really good eye effect, plus the taste.

Salmon at Paname.

After dinner we were treated to an array of beautiful desserts that the restaurant is famous for, including Apple Tarte, Tarte Tatin, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Mousse au Chocolat, Crepe Maison, Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream and Les Sorbets.

Paname C’est Paris is clearly a very special and favorite neighborhood French Restaurant.

For more information please visit PanameNYC.com