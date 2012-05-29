Pink & Black Tie Gala, Summer Gala Aboard the World Yacht & Planned Parenthood Benefit

Pink & Black Tie Gala, Smart Transition Group host Summer Gala Aboard the World Yacht and Hamptonites Kick off with Planned Parenthood Benefit at Silas Marder Gallery in Bridgehampton

(Long Island, N.Y.) The Pink & Black Tie Gala celebrated their fourth Annual Charity Ball at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in celebration of May being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Philantropists, supporters and contributors came at the end of the month to celebrate and bring awareness.

This year the American Cancer Society’s Fourth Annual Pink & Black Tie Gala celebrated Honorees “Made in Brooklyn”. The gala is one of the leading charitable events of the year in Brooklyn, returning to Stage 6 at Steiner Studios. Each year the event brings together corporate sponsors, businesses, healthcare and social leaders, and supporting celebrities.

Ms. Stacy London, host from the TLC Network “What Not to Wear” for the fourth consecutive year hosted the event and shared some encouraging news as we spoke on the pink carpet.

“There are two things that are close to my heart, finding a cure for Cancer and Brooklyn. This event gets me motivated about both. This all came about by someone asking me if I would help do a makeover for a woman to give a speech who had triple negative breast cancer, a double mastectomy and reconstruction. She had been through a great deal of rehabilitation and was not feeling connected to her femininity, her sexuality or her beauty. Through all of this Style has a place in terms of what Cancers does psychologically to you” revealed Stacy.

Stacy London is one of America’s premier style experts, assisting women to elevate their confidence by establishing and celebrating their personal style. Stacy joined The Learning Channel in 2002 as one of the original hosts of “What Not to Wear” after years of styling experience in fashion editorial for such publications as American Vogue and Mademoiselle. She has worked with A-listers such as Kate Winslet and Katie Holmes and consulted for designers such as Vivienne Tam and Rebecca Taylor.

Comedian Chuck Nice served as auctioneer for the event. For eight years Mr. Nice provided comic relief to the Radio Chick show entertaining all who would listen to the funny to New York’s radio air waves. During that time Chuck was equally busy making a name for himself on the small screen. He is a regular contributor to the Today Show as well as an occasional substitute host. Other credits include: VH-1’s Best Week Ever, WE TV’s Cinematherapy, The CBS Early Show, the Mike & Juliet Show, Tru TV’s World’s Dumbest Criminals, MSNBC, The Insider, The Joy Behar Show, Show Biz Tonight, three one-hour specials on the Discovery Network titled “Is It True?” and hosting the red carpet pre-show for the Independent Spirit Awards.

I also had the chance to chat with Kangol Kid, Hip Hop Legend and Founder of the Mama Luke Foundation.

On October 17th, 2010, Shaunda, Film Executive and Manager of Hip-Hop Legend Kangol Kid together with other rap stars Roxanne Shantè, Dana Dane, Joe Ski Love, Force MDs, Nyoil, and LA Sunshine were greeted by Mayor Cory Booker as they promoted the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk in Newark, New Jersey. The event was famous for bringing awareness and raising funds in an effort to find a cure to this disease in memory of Mama Luke. The famous team raised $3,500.00 in just 3 weeks. According to the American Cancer Society they became one of the top 10 fundraising charities.

To find out how you can make a difference and donate please visit www.cancer.org.

The last week of May New Yorkers celebrate Fleet Week. Since 1984, Manhattan has held Fleet Week to honor the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The week features extensive military demonstrations as well as the opportunity for the public to enjoy touring New York City’s visiting ships and sailing vessels in honor of those who have lost their lives in service to the United States. What better way to celebrate but on board the World Yacht Tours at Pier 81.

Smart Transition Group hosted a remarkable networking night on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2012 with World Yacht located at Pier 81 in Manhattan right before Memorial Day Weekend.

Guests enjoyed a night of sumptuous food, live entertainment and panoramic views of New York City. The exclusive event hosted 100 professionals from various companies located in Manhattan. Sophisticated individuals and entrepreneurs mixed and mingled with the best at this extravagant social affair!

Smart Transition Group is one of the most flourishing NYC Business Networks in the Metropolitan area. The group’s mission is to facilitate the connection of screened highly skilled professionals, and the individuals who require their services. With over 3 million closed referrals this network is growing faster than ever. To learn more information on how to join please visit www.smarttransitiongroup.com.

Established in 1981, World Yacht at Pier 81 is Manhattan’s premiere destination on the Hudson River. Their amazing fleet consists of three beautiful vessels. World Yacht is the perfect setting for a wide range of events, including romantic dinners, small dinner parties, corporate events, and weddings. Each vessel is climate controlled and offers a two-level dining room, dance floor and spacious outdoor deck. For more information about World Yacht visit www.worldyacht.com.

Corporate sponsors for the event included Atlas Projects, bcm, Elis Communications, RCN Business Services, World Yacht, Telehouse America, Consolidated Technologies, and Valeria Entertainment.

Guests also enjoyed wine tasting from CW Selection and scotch provided by Dalmore Scotch.

The Hampton Memorial Day Weekend kicked off with a charity event for Planned Parenthood at Silas Marder Gallery in Bridgehampton on May 27th. Star of stage, screen and television Ms. Martha Plimpton hosted this year’s annual event.

Nominated for both Tony Awards and an Emmy, Martha assisted Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic in celebrating the talented East End artisans to raise funds for affordable health care and education for East End residents.

The famous daughter of actors Keith Carradine and Shelley Plimpton, Ms. Plimpton has appeared in over thirty movies, in many Broadway plays and has had guest appearances on top rated television programs.

She has recently starred in Fox’s “Raising Hope “and has been nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Presently she has a reoccurring role on CBS’ “The Good Wife.”

She has been an advocate for Planned Parenthood for over twenty years. The event was catered by Nick and Toni’s Restaurant in East Hampton. The event also included an eclectic array of silent auction items donated by Marders Nursery, two 60-minutes massages, a $300 certificate for Nick and Toni’s and an April Gornik lithograph. Contributors were able to purchase beach towels with designs by artists Kruger, Ruscha, and Kilimnik, items that were sold out in past years. Fashion Designer Isaac Mizrahi who serves on the benefit’s honorary committee especially designed samples of properly attired condoms that everyone received.

For more information on how to donate, participate and contribute please visit www.plannedparenthood.org.