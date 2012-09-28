Revamped ‘Wall Street’ Club in Hauppauge Caters to Red Carpet A-Listers, More Sophisticated Crowd

(Long Island, N.Y.) Wall St, Long Island’s hot sexy nightclub from the late 90’s has successfully returned and is satisfying its older more sophisticated fans from ten years ago.

The night spot was noted as a chic hangout where Long Islanders came to party on Friday’s happy hour. The club was also famous for its popular Thursday ladies night and its lavish Saturday night events. The venue has revamped under new management. The club’s emphasis has been placed on what is hot in the 21st Century by creating an environment for red carpet events including A-listers private catered parties, fund raisers, bar mitzvahs, graduation, and charity events.

Wall Street is delivering a Long Island venue for young professionals who are aware of Manhattan’s red carpet events so that they can enjoy the same chic ambiance where singles meet and mingle.

Celebrity Hairstylist Katrina Podolsly reveals, “the club has a nice classy crowd, a good vibe.” Katrina has styled hair for Actors John Stamos, Mario Cantone and Paul McCartney who now resides in the Hamptons.

Renovations for the club include installation of porcelain floors from Italy, a new sound system and several new 80-inch HD TVs, a high grade dance floor, new lighting, a new sky box and an expanded VIP lounge. The club also features drink specials, no cover charge, a free buffet and occasional live bands performing.

Wall Street has an outside patio for summer enjoyment and and inside upgraded video screens and TVs for DJ, band and concert performances.

The clubs owners’ motto is “We want the feel of a night club with all the essentials of a pub.”

I had a chance to chat with Club Partner Marcus Marelli who revealed, “In the late 90’s and early 2000’s this was the best spot of Suffolk County and everyone that was twenty-five to thirty-five had a blast. So we said everyone is a little older now, they don’t have a place to go because the places are for kids, let’s keep it a little older so let’s rehash our youth so that twenty-five to forty-five can have a nice place to go out and dance.”

Amenities include 5000 sq. feet of event space featuring:

State of the art lighting, sound, and video technology.

In house catering available starting at $29.95 a person.

Full service party planning professionals at your service.

VIP areas & bottle service available.

The owners want to cater to a different demographic with a corporate friendly staff focusing on customer service that works well with today’s Long Island professionals.

The club is located at 573 Nesconset Highway Hauppauge, NY 11788

For more information please visit http://www.wallstli.com